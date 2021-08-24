Saint Paul Prioritizes People, Not Parking Spaces

Mayor Bob Donchez has announced various multiple Sustainability Driven Initiatives and Partnerships between the City of Bethlehem and the Bethlehem Parking Authority. The first initiative welcomes the installation of ten Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to City of Bethlehem’s Parking Authority properties. The installation of these new stations doubles the amount of existing EV stations that are already in place at various BPA locations. EV Charging stations are in the South New Street Garage, Riverport Garage, North Street Garage, Walnut Street Garage, Broad Street Lot, and the Old York Road Lot. These Charging Stations are part of the Blink and ChargePoint charging station network and are available to all EV drivers.