Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands As the World Ends in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer
Talk about the calm before the storm. In the first official trailer for the upcoming superhero epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya chill on a roof reading the paper while holding hands just before the universe begins to implode all around them. The three-minute preview debuted on Monday night (August 23) and it opens with Spidey and Zendaya's MJ re-affirming their romance before the web-slinger's fateful decision to mess with the space-time fabric goes horribly awry.www.billboard.com
