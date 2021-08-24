Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zendaya & Tom Holland Hold Hands As the World Ends in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about the calm before the storm. In the first official trailer for the upcoming superhero epic Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Zendaya chill on a roof reading the paper while holding hands just before the universe begins to implode all around them. The three-minute preview debuted on Monday night (August 23) and it opens with Spidey and Zendaya's MJ re-affirming their romance before the web-slinger's fateful decision to mess with the space-time fabric goes horribly awry.

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider#Holding Hands#Zendaya Tom#No Way Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Simi Valley, CAPage Six

Zendaya and Tom Holland have date night at friend’s wedding

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s summer of love continues. The Emmy winner, 24, and her British boyfriend, 25, enjoyed a rare date night while attending their friend Josh Florez’s wedding Sunday in Simi Valley, Calif. The couple were spotted looking cozy in a photo shared by fellow attendee Esteban Camarillo on...
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Even Tom Hardy Is Pushing For Venom And Spider-Man To Be In A Movie Together

The fans following the progress of Spider-Man’s on-screen universe have a few items on their Wish List of things they would like to see. Some version of The Sinister Six has been in conversation for several years now. The return of a proper Norman Osborn is probably near the top of the list. But more than anything else, Spider-Man fans appear to want to see the wall-crawler cross over with the Tom Hardy Venom franchise, allowing Spidey (whether Tom Holland or someone else) to go toe-to-toe with a terrifying symbiote. Well, according to his latest comments, Hardy wants that, too. Very much.
Moviesimdb.com

Upcoming Tom Holland Movies and Shows to Keep On Your Radar

(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what’s next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited…or not.) Aw, our little Peter Parker is growing up so fast. Back in 2014, Tom Holland was launched into fame by his portrayal of the web-slinging teenager in […]
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A new photo of Tobey Maguire with Tom Holland could confirm the spiderverse

The performances of Tom Holland they are already of another level. Versatile and charismatic are two of the characteristics that have marked the actor so far in his career. But, beyond his great resume, he is still part of Marvel and on December 17 he will do it again. With Spiderman: no way home, the British star puts himself in the shoes of Peter Parker to give a definitive end to his adventures.
Movieslrmonline.com

Why Is Strange Fighting Spidey In No Way Home Trailer? | Barside Buzz

If you’ve seen the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer you may have noticed this already? However, why is Strange fighting Spidey in the trailer? The pair begin on what appears to be good terms and in one of the few scenes I think is from later in the movie, we see Strange and Spidey again. Though this time, it looks like Strange is trying to trap Peter whilst on a moving train. It’s pretty hard to spot using the full trailer, but someone made a great little clip of it on social media below.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock Returns In First Official Trailer

Alfred Molina reprises his role as Doc Ock in the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. With CinemaCon in full swing as of Monday, Sony has debuted the first official trailer for the Jon Watts-directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film sees Tom Holland returning to the role of Peter Parker for the first time since 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, picking up right after J. Jonah Jameson (played by J.K. Simmons) reveals the secret identity of the titular wall-crawler.
MoviesNME

New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser trailer reveals return of Doctor Octopus

The official teaser trailer for Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released. The clip picks up where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, when Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). Unsurprisingly, the revelation affects...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leaks Out, Sony Is Quick To Scrub It From The Internet

If you're one who tends to peruse film-centric social media, you may have noticed that Marvel fans haven't exactly been demonstrating a great amount of chill when it comes to the pending release of Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home. The new blockbuster is now less than six months away from hitting theaters, and while we haven't gotten to see a single frame of the movie yet, anticipation is starting to seriously boil. Perfectly illustrating this, the extreme hype has resulted in a rapidly spreading viral leak of the first trailer, forcing people behind the scenes at Sony to jump into action and try and scrub to copies of the bootleg footage from the internet.
Movieskq2.com

Mystery 'Spider-Man' trailer has fans in a frenzy

How popular is Spider-Man? So popular that fans were clamoring for a movie trailer that didn't even exist. The trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" — or some version of it — reportedly leaked online this weekend, sending millions of fans searching social media for any tidbits from the new movie. The film, the third installment starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker, hits theaters in December.
MoviesComicBook

Michael Keaton Was Confused By Marvel Universe While Filming Morbius

Even Michael Keaton was having trouble keeping the connections of the Marvel Movie Universe straight while filming Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius is a spin-off of Sony's current Spider-Man movie franchise with Tom Holland, which sees Jared Leto play a scientist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure his own rare blood disease and ends up becoming a living vampire. Typical. The trailer for Morbius revealed that Michael Keaton has a cameo role reprising his Spider-Man: Homecoming character, Adrian Toomes, aka The Vulture. The fact that a Spider-Man movie character is showing up in one of Sony's spinoffs has been a big signal to fans - but just a signal of confusion for Michael Keaton.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Green Goblin Pumpkin Bomb Spotted In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

After endless months of waiting, we finally have the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home and it’s setting the internet on fire. The story will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker having his life ruined by it being public knowledge that he’s Spider-Man, so in desperation, he turns to Doctor Strange for a magical solution.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Confirms Return of Spidey’s Greatest Villains

Marvel is usually very secretive about their movies, but Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is co-produced by Sony) has taken things to a whole new level. The movie opens in theaters in less than four months, and until today, we still hadn’t seen a poster for the movie, or a trailer, and the only official images were a trio of generic shots of the young cast in a dingy basement. Marvel also wouldn’t confirm the details of the plot, beyond the most basic details of which characters appear.

Comments / 0

Community Policy