Remodeling 101: Romance in the Bath: Built-In vs. Freestanding Bathtubs
Freestanding baths have long been prized as the ultimate romantic statement: The big claw-foot tubs of yore can hold two people at once (cue the scented candles and bath oil). But we’ve heard some complaints: They’re harder to clean around, and they don’t keep the bathwater hot for very long. Then again, the other option—built-in baths—gets a bad rap for being dated and less than luxurious. We did a little research—and consulted with Barbara Sallick, cofounder and senior vice president of design for kitchen and bath brand Waterworks—on the pros and cons of each.www.remodelista.com
