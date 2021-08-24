Cancel
What We Know About Issa Rae’s Husband, Louis Diame

By Nakeisha Campbell
Cover picture for the articleInsecure’s Issa Rae is now officially off the market. In July, the actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Louis Diame in a stunning ceremony in France. Rae shared a few snaps from the wedding and wrote, “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

