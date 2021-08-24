Cancel
Syracuse Basketball: Mike Hopkins in fray for high-priority 4-star target

By Neil Adler
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Bunch, a 2022 four-star wing, is a top priority for Syracuse basketball in this cycle, perhaps even more so now after fellow 2022 four-star wing Kamari Lands announced over this past weekend that he was de-committing from the Orange. The 6-foot-7 Bunch continues to make positive moves in the...

