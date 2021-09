As high pressure slowly builds in from the south, afternoon high temperatures will slowly begin to warm up heading into the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures today though will still be about 5 to 8 degrees below average this afternoon as a Canadian trough lingers over the region. North winds will channel down the Okanogan Valley where sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph will blow at Oroville and Omak. Elsewhere, sustained winds should be less than 10 mph for the majority of the day under mostly sunny skies.