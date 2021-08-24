The Bitcoin Bridge: ‘Women of BSV’ are breaking boundaries in Bitcoin industry
Meet the women shaking up the Bitcoin SV world; ‘Women of BSV’ is a group of female influencers who have banded together to make an impact in the digital currency space. They are focused on spreading the BSV message and carving out a place for women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. This week, members of the group Diddy Wheldon, River and Ruth Heasman speak to The Bitcoin Bridge about their mission and the obstacles they face.coingeek.com
Comments / 0