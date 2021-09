With his Punk era now in full swing, it makes sense that Young Thug is extending the creativity-first approach to a new partnership with the folks over at Adobe. For the past few years, Adobe has linked with Live Nation for the Adobe Creativity Tour to host challenges that allow for people to express their creativity while having the opportunity to contribute to projects involving some of the most integral artists of our time. Tuesday, the software company announced that it was inviting creators to share “what Punk means to them” using creative assets curated by Thug. Using those assets, creators will design a custom jacket print.