Tickets for Center for the Performing Arts fall events go on sale Sept. 1

The Daily Collegian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK — After more than a year of COVID-wrought uncertainty and a season of experimenting with virtual events, “I am delighted to share that we plan to return to in-person presentations in September,” Center for the Performing Arts Director Sita Frederick said. To welcome audiences back for fall, the...

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Thomas Tallis
Benjamin Britten
#Art Music#The Arts#Covid#Penn State#En Garde Arts#British#Coffeehouse#School Time Virtual#Chamber Music Society#Lincoln Center#Voces8#Dotty
