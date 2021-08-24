Surveillance study finds disparities, high proportion of past COVID-19 infections among adults and children in Santa Ana

An Essex County resident has died of Covid-19, the health department announced Tuesday, Aug. 31. The individual, who was not named by the department, had not been vaccinated. County officials said the individual passed away at home and was tested for Sars-CoV-2 as part of the cause-of-death determination. The department said post-mortem testing is mandated for decedents suspected of having suffered the effects of either Covid-19 or influenza. This testing is performed within 48 hours of death if they were not tested in the 14 days prior.