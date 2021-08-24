Cancel
Surveillance study finds disparities, high proportion of past COVID-19 infections among adults and children in Santa Ana

By University of California, Irvine
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — In a large-scale, population-based surveillance conducted in partnership with the City of Santa Ana, researchers at the University of California, Irvine’s Program in Public Health found 27% positivity of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies among participating Santa Ana residents. This unique study was one of the first to examine household transmission of COVID-19 and to include a pediatric population (ages 5+).

