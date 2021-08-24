Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Icon scores $207M for 3D-printed homes

By Mike Cronin
Posted by 
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This company, which just raised one of the largest rounds of 2021, counts NASA among its customers. Click through for more details on how the new round will be spent.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
676
Followers
2K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Austin, TXKXAN

Country’s first series of 3D printed homes unveiled in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After partnering to build North America’s largest 3D-printed military barracks outside Bastrop, Austin-based construction company ICON is part of the country’s first series of homes made using the same process. Kansas City-based developer 3Strands partnered with ICON to build four houses in east Austin using 3D printing...
Visual Arttechxplore.com

3D-printed lunar habitat floor

A skeletal floor for the ESA-supported lunar habitat design which was created by leading architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and currently on show at this year's Venice Biennale. This prototype floor design section was 3D printed in stainless steel by Dutch company MX3D, famous for creating a 3D-printed bridge in...
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Diamond Age raises $8M to speed up home construction with 3D printing and robot arms

The startup looks to put a slew of key emerging technologies to work in service of building houses with fewer workers in a significantly truncated time frame. Diamond Age claims that when, fully realized, its tech will be able to reduce manual human labor by 55% and shrink the construction time on a single family home from nine months to 30 days. Part of this funding will go toward putting the processes in place to construct a 1,100-square-foot “demonstration house” as proof of concept.
EconomyInman.com

Is 3D printing the answer for sustainable building?

The current construction industry remains powerful in its environmental degradation. However, 3D printing may offer a chance to rewire construction’s cyclical ideology, acting as a solution to both sustainability and efficiency. As we all know, 3D printing is perhaps the most captivating application of computer-aided design (CAD) — the almost...
Electronicsrealtor.com

3D-Printed Home Technology Enters Mainstream

Over 40% of Americans are aware of 3-dimensional house printing technology. Two-thirds of consumers would live in a 3D-printed home. Affordability and energy efficiency key to adoption. Uncertainty about long-term viability, aesthetics and durability pose challenges. 3D printing technology can complement existing construction methods. Technology has taken significant leaps over...
Interior Designwfxb.com

Would You Consider Living in a 3D Printed House?

Builders say 3D printed homes can be constructed in half the time and for half the cost! Plus, according to a survey, 75% of millennials would consider living in one and 30% think that the technology will replace traditional methods of home building. Some other benefits, they’re more energy efficient, more resistant to natural disasters, more customizable and produce less waste.
Aerospace & Defensetctmagazine.com

DM3D Technology manufactures ten-foot-tall rocket nozzle liner for NASA project with DED 3D printing

A Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D printing platform from DM3D Technology is being used by Auburn University in a liquid rocket engine project with NASA. The university’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME) is working with NASA through the Rapid Analysis and Manufacturing Propulsion Technology (RAMPT) project, which aims to evolve large-scale and novel additive manufacturing techniques to improve liquid rocket engine performance.
Technologytctmagazine.com

XJet launches alumina material for Carmel 1400C 3D printing system

XJet has announced the commercial availability of the alumina ceramic material for its Carmel 1400C NanoParticle Jetting 3D printing system. The company has sought to add the alumina to its materials portfolio because of market demand. It has been tested successfully over a number of months by an XJet customer in the United States.
Austin, TXDesign Taxi

First 3D-Printed Homes For Sale In The US Are Built By A Robot Arm

Austin, Texas is now home to a quartet of houses that were made with 3D printing technology. Designed by Logan Architecture and built from 3D-printed concrete by construction tech company ICON, the East 17th Street Residences are now on the market. Created by ICON’s Vulcan technology, the houses are built...
Technologythefabricator.com

What it takes to ‘go big’ with 3D printing

A pair of large-scale 3D printers—one recently launched and the other slated for introduction later this year—work at unprecedented speeds, thanks mainly to a proprietary gel-based printing material with the viscosity of toothpaste. So says Erez Zimerman, CEO of Massivit 3D Printing Technologies, a developer of large-volume industrial 3D printing...
Technologyhackaday.com

3D Printing Your Own Sturdy Lens Caps

Lens caps are important for protecting expensive camera lenses from damage. Dust, grit, and other nasty things will all quickly spoil the quality of a shot, and can even permanently damage a lens if you’re unlucky. However, lens caps are also lost quite easily. Thus, it’s useful to be able to make your own, and [DSLR CNC DIY] has the low down on how to do it.
TechnologyUS News and World Report

6 of the Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy

Supply chain issues have given the 3D printing industry a major opportunity. 3D printing is a promising technology platform. Many have long dismissed it as a mere hobby, a niche for a few people with too much time on their hands. In recent years, however, 3D printing has rapidly gained commercial adoption. Now industries including manufacturing, education and health care are starting to incorporate the unique versatility of 3D printing into their workflows. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted supply chains, elevating the utility of on-site manufacturing options for key parts. As commercial adoption of 3D printing grows, the potential marketplace for stocks in this industry grows with it. Investors may have written it off, given that the flagship 3D Printing ETF (ticker: PRNT) has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 and tech stocks in recent years. However, 3D printing stocks have taken off in recent months, and this looks like a potential inflection point where the technology finally reaches the mainstream. That'd be great news for these six 3D printing stocks to buy.
DesignArchDaily

Is It Possible to Mix Local Materials and 3D Printing?

The art of building a shelter made from blocks of ice is passed on from father to son among the Inuit, native peoples who inhabit the northernmost regions of the planet. The circular plan, the entrance tunnel, the air outlet and the ice blocks form a structure where the heat generated inside melts a superficial layer of snow and seals the gaps, improving the thermal insulation of ice. In a storm, an igloo can be the difference between life and death and perhaps this is the most iconic and radical example of what it means to build with local materials, few tools and lots of knowledge. In this case, ice is all you have.
Home & GardenInterior Design

Sandhelden Launches 3D-Printed Basin Collection

Sandhelden‘s high-touch countertop basins by Carlos del Castillo are 3D-printed in quartz sand. The innovative technology allows for all manner of intricate forms (after all, sand can be manipulated into any shape imaginable!). The Simbiosis collection—so named as a play on the symbiotic relationship between architecture and industrial design—takes advantage of this production mode for its fluting, inspired by ancient Greek columns. The basins come in multiple diameters and shapes, in myriad neutrals plus muted Scandi pastels like arctic blue, mint green, and rose. While the interior of the basin is silky smooth, the outside is rough to the touch, bringing texture and contrast to any bathroom vignette.
EconomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Megascale Engineering: From Space Elevators to the Great Wall of China

When it comes to building big things, megascale engineering is where "there's no way you could build that" loses out to our knowledge of mathematics. Megascale engineering projects are more than just fantastical objects out of science fiction, they are already being actively planned in some parts of the world and they are not new — humans have been building megascale structures for thousands of years.
Softwaretctmagazine.com

Raise3D launches Pro3 Series 3D printers aimed at small-batch production

3D printer manufacturer Raise3D has announced the launch of its Pro3 Series, designed for small-batch production applications. Building on the success of its Pro2 Series, this latest duo of polymer extrusion-based systems is said to feature a number of improvements that address the needs of end-use parts, tools, spares or other similar products.
Technologyrdworldonline.com

3D-printed smart wall a cool idea

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers demonstrated that cooling cost savings could be achieved with a 3D printed concrete smart wall following a three-month field test. The team used data from the 5 x 8-ft wall installed in an ORNL conference room and predictive modeling to estimate performance in the Southeastern United States climate zone during summer months. The modeling indicated a full deployment would show an 8% savings with the potential to go higher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy