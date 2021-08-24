Icon scores $207M for 3D-printed homes

Supply chain issues have given the 3D printing industry a major opportunity. 3D printing is a promising technology platform. Many have long dismissed it as a mere hobby, a niche for a few people with too much time on their hands. In recent years, however, 3D printing has rapidly gained commercial adoption. Now industries including manufacturing, education and health care are starting to incorporate the unique versatility of 3D printing into their workflows. Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted supply chains, elevating the utility of on-site manufacturing options for key parts. As commercial adoption of 3D printing grows, the potential marketplace for stocks in this industry grows with it. Investors may have written it off, given that the flagship 3D Printing ETF (ticker: PRNT) has dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 and tech stocks in recent years. However, 3D printing stocks have taken off in recent months, and this looks like a potential inflection point where the technology finally reaches the mainstream. That'd be great news for these six 3D printing stocks to buy.