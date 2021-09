The creators of American Vandal have lined up their next series. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault have scored a series order for Players, a comedy set in the world of esports, at ViacomCBS’ streaming platform Paramount+. Like American Vandal, the new series will be filmed in documentary style, and it will follow a fictional League of Legends team trying to win a championship. CBS Studios and Funny or Die, which teamed on American Vandal, will produce Players as well. League of Legends maker Riot Games is also involved. Players will focus on a LoL team that’s looking to win its first championship after...