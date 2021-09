Officials with the Blue Ridge Parkway have announced that Price Lake is closed after damage from Tropical Storm Fred. The dam used to regulate the lake’s water levels was damaged in the storm, and the lake has now emptied. Fishing, boating, and other activities in the lake are prohibited until further notice, according to Blue Ridge Parkway officials. Price Lake Boat Rentals, the on-site concession operator, will be open with limited hours to offer firewood and some snack items, according to officials.