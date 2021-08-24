Ramp raises $300M at a $3.9B valuation, makes its first acquisition
That’s more than double the $1.6 billion that New York-based Ramp was valued at in April at the time of its Series B. Founders Fund led the latest round, which brings the fintech’s total equity and debt raised to date to over $625 million since its March 2019 inception. Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital and other existing backers participated in the financing. Founders Fund also led Ramp’s $15 million Series A in February 2020.techcrunch.com
