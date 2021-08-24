Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ramp raises $300M at a $3.9B valuation, makes its first acquisition

By Mary Ann Azevedo
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s more than double the $1.6 billion that New York-based Ramp was valued at in April at the time of its Series B. Founders Fund led the latest round, which brings the fintech’s total equity and debt raised to date to over $625 million since its March 2019 inception. Redpoint Ventures, Thrive Capital, D1 Capital Partners, Spark Capital, Coatue Management, Iconiq, Altimeter, Stripe, Lux Capital, A* Partners, Definition Capital and other existing backers participated in the financing. Founders Fund also led Ramp’s $15 million Series A in February 2020.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Rabois
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Startup#Credit Card#Fintech#Redpoint Ventures#Thrive Capital#D1 Capital Partners#Iconiq#Altimeter#Stripe#Lux Capital#Ro#Bristol Hospice#Planned Parenthood#Techcrunch#Founders Fund#Buyer#Saas#Expensify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
MarketsTechCrunch

Offchain Labs raises $120 million to fix Ethereum’s shortcomings with its Arbitrum product

Ethereum’s core developers have been planning significant upgrades to the blockchain to rectify these issues, but even in the crypto world’s early stages, transitioning the network is a daunting, lengthy task. That’s why developers are looking to so-called Layer 2 rollup scaling solutions, which sit on top of the Ethereum network and handle transactions separately in a cheaper, faster way, while still recording the transactions to the Ethereum blockchain, albeit in batches.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

EasyKnock Adds Farmland To Its Offerings With Acquisition Of FarmlandFinder

EasyKnock announced Tuesday it bought FarmlandFinder, the first online marketplace for farmland in the United States. About The Two Real Estate Equity Solutions: EasyKnock allows Americans to turn their equity to cash by selling their property but residing in that same house as a renter. The influential residential sale-leaseback company gives homeowners more inclusive flexibility and control over their financial futures by tailoring its offerings to what customers need.
Economymartechseries.com

Humane Raises $100m in Series B

Tiger Global Management and other key investors back Humane to build the future of computing. Humane, Inc. announced that it has raised $100 million in its Series B round. The round was led by Tiger Global Management, with participation from SoftBank Group, BOND, Forerunner Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures LLC, and others. This round will enable Humane to scale its operations and continue executing and expanding on its mission to deliver the next shift between humans and computing.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Fleet Telematics Provider Samsara Confidentially Files For IPO

Samsara Inc. said on Wednesday it has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. initial public offering. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not been determined, according to a release. The IPO is expected to take place after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review.
BusinessTechCrunch

Blueprint raises $16M Series B to grow its title-focused insurtech business

While Blueprint is an insurtech startup and therefore fits into the neoinsurance cohort that we’ve tracked in recent quarters as a number of companies from the group have gone public, it’s somewhat distinct. Blueprint is different from the Roots and MetroMiles and Hippos that debuted via traditional IPOs or SPACs; it largely sells to business customers and has a very different product on offer.
Economycrunchbase.com

The Briefing: Checkr Reaches $4.6B Valuation, VanMoof Snags $128M For E-Bikes, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. San Francisco-based Checkr raised a $250 million Series A led by Durable Capital, valuing the HR tech company at $4.6 billion. Others participating in the round included new investors Fidelity Management & Research Co. and Franklin Templeton, along with current investors including BOND Capital, Khosla Ventures, IVP, T. Rowe Price, Coatue, Accel and Y Combinator.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

FTX and Digital Financial Group Agree on Acquisition of LedgerX, Supporting DFG’s Commitment to Web 3.0, Polkadot

And DFG have reportedly agreed on the acquisition of LedgerX, fueling DFG’s commitment to Web 3.0 and Polkadot. FTX, a major virtual currency derivatives exchange, revealed on August 31, 2021, that it would be moving forward with its acquisition of LedgerX, the first digital currency futures/options exchange and clearinghouse “regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).”
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Data and AI platform Databricks raises $1.6 bln, valued at $38 bln

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug 31 (Reuters) - Databricks, a data analytics platform that uses artificial intelligence, said on Tuesday it raised $1.6 billion to expand its engineering team to keep its lead in the market, a funding round that valued it at $38 billion. The massive fund injection “does not push...
Businessmartechseries.com

Databricks Raises $1.6 Billion Series H Investment at $38 Billion Valuation

Databricks, the Data and AI company, today announced a $1.6 Billion round of funding to accelerate innovation and adoption of the data lakehouse, as the data architecture’s popularity across data-driven organizations continues to grow at a rapid pace. The Series H funding, led by Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), puts Databricks at a $38 billion post-money valuation. Counterpoint Global is joined by other new investors including Baillie Gifford, ClearBridge Investments and UC Investments (Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents of the University of California). Existing investors participating in the round include Andreessen Horowitz, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Coatue Management, Fidelity Management & Research, Franklin Templeton, GIC, Greenoaks, Octahedron Capital, funds and accounts managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management.
BusinessTechCrunch

Peak raises $75M for a platform that helps non-tech companies build AI applications

The Series C is bringing a very big name investor on board. It is being led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with previous backers Oxx, MMC Ventures, Praetura Ventures and Arete also participating. That group participated in Peak’s Series B of $21 million, which only closed in February of this year. The company has now raised $119 million; it is not disclosing its valuation.
San Diego, CASan Diego Business Journal

Seismic’s Valuation Hits $3 Billion

Seismic Inc. , the Carmel Valley company that offers software for sales professionals, said earlier this month that it has acquired Indianapolis-based training software maker. In connection with the move, Seismic said it closed $170 million in venture capital funding. With the news, Seismic announced that it reached a $3 billion valuation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy