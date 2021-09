The Washington Capitals are known for their offensive prowess and physical presence. Of recent, their intimidation has lost its luster, especially during the postseason. If physicality was as much of a factor as the analysts claim, then the Capitals would have had much more success in the playoffs. The team can’t rely on forceful tactics if opponents possess no worry of such. With that in mind, their defense needs to get better in other aspects of the game, and that starts with their blueline leader, John Carlson.