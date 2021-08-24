Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhkUr_0bbAuVrQ00
Members of a team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav), who developed a method that converts solar energy into photovoltaic energy that activates a pump that sends "nanobubbles" into the water, install a water system at a trajinera boat as part of a project to clean the polluted waters at the canals of Xochimilco, in Mexico City, Mexico August 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Mexican scientists have developed a unique "nanobubble" system using solar energy to improve water quality in the canals of Mexico City's Xochimilco ecological zone, a popular tourist attraction.

Officials in Mexico City have been focused on cleaning up the long-polluted waters of Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the few areas of the capital that still boasts canal networks dating back to Aztec times.

A team of researchers from the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (Cinvestav) has developed a method using solar energy to activate a pump that sends cleansing "nanobubbles" into the water.

The bubbles help oxygenate the water, eliminating harmful pollutants and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to healthier flora and fauna, according to Refugio Rodriguez Vazquez, a Cinvestav researcher.

"We've seen in the places that we have bubbled a good proliferation of the Montezuma frog," Rodriguez said, referring to one of Mexico's native amphibian species.

Xochimilco is known for "chinampas," floating beds of farm produce cultivated by the Aztecs in the 14th century to feed the population of the pre-Hispanic city.

The nanobubble system enables local farmers "to be able to work on their chinampas and make them productive by having a cleaner environment and conditions," Rodriguez said.

The Cinvestav team said the nanobubble system was also being applied in two water treatment plants.

It could also potentially be replicated in other waterways in Mexico City, where water quality is considered poor and supplies are often at the mercy of droughts.

The solar panels powering the nanobubble technology sit atop Xochimilco's famous "trajineras," barge-like boats that shuttle tourists through the canals. They also provide onboard electricity.

"It can give us more benefits, both national and international tourism," said Miguel Poblano Lugo, a trajinera service provider. "People who bring their cell phone and don't have a battery can recharge them right there."

Other Top Environment stories

Explainer: Are lithium-ion batteries in EVs a fire hazard?

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

174K+
Followers
201K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Canals#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Mexican#Aztecs#Pre Hispanic#Trajinera#Evs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Place
Mexico City
Related
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Hartlepool sun city: Trio of massive solar projects set to turn northeast town into clean energy powerhouse

It is the northeast coastal town where locals sometimes joke that the weather is grey, drizzly and bracing – and the winters are even worse.Now, however, Hartlepool is hoping its future can be transformed by sunshine.Three massive solar farms are to be built within a five-mile radius of each other on the outskirts of this Teesside port – effectively turning it into the UK’s most unlikely solar powerhouse.Individually, it is thought all three sites – dotted on farmland along the A19 – would be among the top 10 biggest such energy farms in the country if they were opened today.But...
Piedmont, SDdrgnews.com

GenPro Energy Solutions Recognized as ﻿Top U.S. Solar Installation Company

A South Dakota company has made the Top Solar Contractors list in the U.S. by Solar Power World. GenPro Energy Solutions, headquartered in Piedmont, SD, ranked in the top 26 in the country for total solar plus storage installed, up from their spot at 93 in 2020. The company reached the milestone despite several challenges in 2020, including worker shortages and supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the top ranking, GenPro Energy Solutions, the only South Dakota company to make this list, ranked 195 overall with over 5000 Kilowatts of solar energy installed in 2020. GenPro has ranked in the top companies for eight of the eleven lists compiled by Solar Power World with over 29,000 Kilowatts installed since the company’s founding in 2003.
Energy Industrywri.org

How US Cities and Corporations Can Collaborate on Clean Energy

U.S. cities and corporations recognize that renewable energy is the future. More than 200 U.S. local governments have committed to power their communities with 100% renewable energy, and more than 300 leading U.S. corporations have become members of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance, committing to run their operations on 100% renewable electricity. However, achieving these goals is easier said than done.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Work begins on 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in China

Vanadium redox battery provider VRB Energy, which is majority-owned by Canada-based metals exploration company High Power Exploration Inc (HPX), has begun construction on a 100 MW/500 MWh vanadium flow battery in Xiangyang, in China's Hubei province. The storage project is being deployed at the Automobile Industrial Park of the Xiangyang...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar park under construction at Chinese fishery

Chinese mounting system manufacturer Chiko Solar Mounting Solutions is building a 50 MW solar PV facility at a fishery in Shuitian Town, Jishui County, Jiangxi Province, China. “It is a project to support and strengthen the collective economy in Jishui County,” a company's spokesperson told pv magazine, noting that the...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australian energy retailer, Japanese oil refiner team up on green hydrogen

Australian utility Origin Energy and Japanese energy giant Eneos have revealed that they will jointly explore the feasibility of producing green hydrogen made with wind and solar energy in the Australian state of Queensland. They will also look at establishing a supply chain, including the possibility of exporting green hydrogen from Australia to Japan.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Chile’s renewables auction attracts lowest bid of $0.01332/kWh

The Chilean National Energy Commission (CNE) has unveiled the offers it received in an auction for 2.31 TWh of renewable energy this week and has revealed that the lowest price submitted was $0.01332/kWh. “We believe that, due to the prices observed, this will be a remarkable process, which will allow...
Energy Industrykfgo.com

Solar boom, pandemic curbs drive Australia’s carbon emissions down 5%

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions fell 5.3% in the year to March 2021 as coronavirus lockdowns reduced transportation exhaust and increases in solar and wind power cut emissions from electricity generation, government data showed on Tuesday. Australia’s emissions fell to 494.2 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2-e)...
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Balancing resilient energy and clean energy

The science is unequivocal; in order to curb the worst impacts of climate change, we must transition off dirty energy immediately. But with extreme weather becoming the norm across the United States, communities and companies are in need of backup power solutions that can be deployed today. Here’s the rub:...
Trafficmining.com

Peru wants mining companies to help build railway to Pacific coast

Peru is asking help from mining companies Las Bambas, of China’s MMG Ltd, and Grupo Mexico’s Southern Copper to build a rail system from a mineral-rich Andean zone to the country’s central Pacific coast, Mining Minister Ivan Merino said in an interview. Representatives of both companies said they were open...
New York City, NYRochester Business Journal

Solar energy construction leads to growth for LaBella

As New York continues a statewide push for the creation of more clean energy, LaBella Associates is experiencing strong growth in the renewable energy sector. A focus on solar construction by LaBella's renewable energy group has led to a significant increase in kilowatt installation, moving the firm from No. 5 to No. 3 on Solar Power ...
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Turbines use wind from passing traffic to generate power

Istanbul has installed wind turbines that generate electricity using the air turbulence generated by traffic.ENLIL is a vertical turbine developed by Istanbul Technical University and tech firm Devecitech have been placed on roadsides in Turkey’s largest city to harness the wind generated by passing vehicles, and to soak up solar energy at the same time. ENLIL also uses its built-in sensors to keep track of temperature, humidity, carbon footprint, and earthquake activity to gather information for city authorities.Thanks to its relatively small size, the device can also be installed in places unsuitable for traditional turbines, such as next to paths...
DesignDezeen

Mexico City office interior features wealth of gold accents and marble

Álvaro Hernández Félix Studio has given these offices for a financial services firm a "very mid-sixties modern Mexican style", using curved window corners, marble furniture and gold surfaces. Located in Mexico City's upscale neighbourhood of Polanco, the offices occupy the penthouse floor of 203 Masaryk. Local firm Álvaro Hernández Félix...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Giant Energy Storage Project Hoovers Up Excess Wind & Solar

What was that again about wind and solar power being unreliable? Some energy pundits are still tossing that old ball around, but meanwhile savvy investors are plowing billions into new energy storage facilities that spit out clean kilowatts on demand. Like they say, money talks, and in a fitting twist the latest example comes from the Golden State, California.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Fire breaks out at Gulf of Mexico facility owned by Mexican state oil and gas provider Pemex

A fire broke out on Sunday off the coast of Mexico at a facility run by Mexican state oil and gas firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) – prompting the evacuation of employees, according to reports.The incident occurred at the Ku Alfa platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico, sources told Reuters, as images began to flood social media.It wasn’t the first Pemex incident this month; in early August, a fire broke out at a facility in Oaxaca state.22/08/21 -Explosión en plataforma petrolera Ku- Alfa en la Sonda de Campeche, heridos son trasladados vía helicópteros a #CiudadDelCarmen, ambulancias a la espera...
Energy Industryarlnow.com

Rethink Energy: Last Call for Solar Co-Op

Over the past few months, 250+ Arlingtonians have joined the 2021 Solar and EV Charger Co-op. More than 40 families have already signed contracts to install solar and/or EV chargers. In the 5+ years of our co-op, we have never seen interest this strong. Thank you, Arlington, for your interest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy