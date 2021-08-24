Blue plaque unveiled in honour of remarkable Hungarian-born polymer scientist Andrew Keller

I don’t know when I started feeling so much terror when I saw a US police officer. My heart races and my hands get clammy whenever I walk past them. Whenever they greet me, I make sure to respond quickly, with an additional “sir” or “ma’am” at the end to signify respect.This is not to say that police officers didn’t sometimes make me uneasy in my hometown of London. Earlier this year, data showed that police are four times more likely to use force against black people than white people in London, despite black people accounting for only 13 percent...