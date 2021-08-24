Cancel
Blue plaque unveiled in honour of remarkable Hungarian-born polymer scientist Andrew Keller

By Matin Durrani
Physics World
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatin Durrani attends the unveiling of a plaque to remember the Jewish refugee Andrew Keller, who escaped the Nazis and Russians before making his name in the UK. Whether dedicated to artists, scientists, sports stars or authors, I’ve seen plenty of blue plaques on houses, walls, shop fronts and labs. But until yesterday I’d never actually attended the unveiling of one of these objects – or even thought about what’s involved in creating a blue plaque and having it approved.

