Alabama State

Alabama Adds More Than 2,500 Cases of COVID Going from Sunday into Monday

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama added more than 2,500 new COVID cases to its total, going from Sunday into Monday. The Alabama Department of Public Health shows the state has had 665,653 cases since March of 2020, an increase of 2,588 from the day before. Deaths stayed the same at 12,000. Five counties posted triple-digit increases including Baldwin at 137; Jefferson at 413; Madison with 264; Mobile, 301; and Shelby with 118.

