Vedanta strikes gas in west India

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaya-1 is the third well drilled in the state of Gujarat and the second hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) regime. Mumbai-listed Vedanta has made a natural gas discovery in the western Indian state of Gujarat, it said in a stock exchange filing on August 23.

