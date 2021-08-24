Cancel
Environment

People keep moving to the worst places for climate risk

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Phoenix, where a drought has lasted for 27 years so far, one source of water—the Colorado River—may soon dry up. The city is also getting hotter, with a record number of days over 110 degrees Fahrenheit in 2020. At the same time, the population continues to expand. Over the last decade, Phoenix grew faster than any other American city, and Arizona was one of the fastest-growing states.

Georgia State
24/7 Wall St.

40 Places Where Young People Are Moving

More than 9 million people aged 18-34 moved somewhere new in the U.S. in 2019, nearly 12% of the young adult population in the country. These people moved for many reasons — some got a new job, others headed off to college, and some relocated so they could have more room to start a family. […]
New York City, NY

The Answer to Climate Change Is Organizing

Subscribers to The Climate Crisis newsletter received this piece in their in-boxes. Sign up to receive future alerts from Bill McKibben. A more personal note than usual this week, because this will be the last of these Climate Crisis columns I’ll write (though it’s not the end of my work for the magazine). I’m incredibly grateful to The New Yorker for letting me do them—and especially thankful for Virginia Cannon, who has edited them each week with grace and aplomb. Our run has overlapped almost perfectly with the course of the pandemic, and for me it’s been the perfect moment to sit back and appreciate and highlight the work of so many across the wide universe of activists, scientists, economists, and politicians who are taking on the deepest problem that humans have ever wandered into. I can’t overstate the comfort of that universe: it didn’t exist thirty-two years ago, when I started writing about climate change; its slow but inexorable rise has given me not just welcome company but real hope. I’ve particularly enjoyed “passing the mic” to many members of that gathering throng. The only rule I set myself was that I’d reach beyond the world of white guys like me, and, as I expected, that proved no boundary at all: this world of thinkers and doers—of poets, bureaucrats, sculptors, civil disobedients, statisticians, architects, farmers—is powerfully diverse. Appreciating their work gives me enormous pleasure.
Business

1,000 workers are on strike. Why is Oreo tweeting about emojis?

The Oreo brand tweeted twice on August 10. The first tweet hyped its Mega Stuf cookies; the second one lobbied Apple for a set of Oreo-specific emoji. At the same time, about 1,000 workers for Nabisco (which makes Oreos and is owned by Mondelēz International) went on strike in Portland, Oregon. This was followed in subsequent weeks by workers striking in Chicago; Aurora, Colorado; Richmond, Virginia; and Norcross, Georgia. At issue in the ongoing strike are a set of proposed changes in shift lengths and overtime rules, which union members claim could result in wage losses of up to $40,000 per year.
Environment
Reason.com

Hurricane Ida, Climate Change, and Falling Trends in Global Deaths From Natural Disasters

Hurricane Ida rapidly spun itself up to a Category 4 tropical cyclone—maximum sustained winds at 150 miles per hour—just before it made landfall on the coast of Louisiana on Sunday morning. Such rapid intensification is consistent with the effects of man-made climate change on hurricanes. The recently released Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change noted, "It is likely that the proportion of major (Category 3–5) tropical cyclones (TCs) and the frequency of rapid TC intensification events have increased over the past four decades."
Environment

Our Future On A Hotter Planet Means More Climate Disasters Happening Simultaneously

While the Gulf Coast struggles with flooding and power outages, it's easy to forget that wildfires are still raging in the West. It's a taste of a future when simultaneous disasters grow more common, according to the latest global report on climate science. Hurricanes, wildfires and torrential rain that triggers flooding are all amplified by heat, and the planet is getting hotter. Emergency managers are preparing for that future right now. They're hoping to speed up the pace of disaster response and also move people and critical infrastructure out of harm's way.
Agriculture

This farming robot zaps weeds with precision lasers

Earlier this year, on a farm in southern New Mexico, a new kind of worker spent each day traveling slowly up and down the rows and rows of crops. On board, its 12 high-res cameras pointed at the ground, sending data to an artificial intelligence system that can nearly instantly identify plants. When the system detects a weed, a laser flashes, killing it.
New York City, NY

Walmart takes another shot at delivering groceries in New York

Walmart says it has partnered with Instacart to attempt, once again, to deliver groceries to New York City. Starting yesterday, people living in parts of Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx can now place orders that will be filled by workers at the nearest stores outside the city (the two closest are located in the Long Island village Valley Stream and Secaucus, New Jersey). Instacart drivers will collect the orders and bring them to customers’ homes. The service isn’t available yet to anyone in Manhattan.

