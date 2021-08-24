Cancel
Seaside Heights, NJ

Sip Wine with Your Toes in the Sand at This Seaside Heights Festival

By Maggie Leenas
New Jersey Monthly
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOenophiles can enjoy New Jersey vintages on the beach for a whole weekend. Admission to the event includes a souvenir wine glass and the opportunity to sample and purchase more than 200 Jersey wines. The weekend will also feature live music, artisans and crafters, wine art activities, seminars and more. The event runs from 12–5 pm both days. Tickets can be purchased online. Advance tickets are $20 per person; day-of, $25.

