For what feels like the fourth week in a row, the biggest theme park news of the week broke on the day I write this column. Disney finally revealed all the information behind the new Disney World Annual Pass program in a blog post that went up earlier today. When the pandemic shut Disney World down in March 2020, the company gave passholders two options: either give up your pass and get a refund for however much time you had left on it, or keep your pass and have its expiration date extended by however many days the parks stayed closed. They also halted new sales of the pass at that time, although existing passholders were able to renew.