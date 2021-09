A huge gap exists between how much food we produce today and the amount needed to feed the world in 2050, when the population is expected to reach 10 billion.Our food system is broken, scientists warn. It accounts for a quarter of the world’s global emissions and takes up half of the planet’s habitable land.In order to keep global temperatures below 1.5C we need to drastically slash emissions from food production.This means reducing the amount of meat we eat, especially red meat. Beef farming is by far the biggest climate culprit. It releases a huge amount of carbon emissions, fuels...