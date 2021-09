We all know that for well over a year, those with low income have really struggled to pay the bills, especially families. Jobs have been lost as employers were forced to cut staff, or businesses closed their doors, unable to withstand the financial hardship of the economic shutdown here in New York State. Thanks to the eviction moratorium, renters were able to stay housed, regardless of their inability to pay. That didn't help landlords though and Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties Executive Director, Lynn Glueckert says that their organization saw landlords seeking assistance in their office for the first time ever because they too were struggling financially without their rental property income. For some, that is their only source of income.