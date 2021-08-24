Begin prepping now for archery deer season

Archery deer season in Arkansas opens Sept. 25, but now is the time to test equipment and skills to be accurate. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has 20 archery ranges, including one in Springdale at the J.B and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. Ranges are free of charge for archers to hone their abilities and build confidence with their equipment. Curtis Gray, Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program coordinator who oversees the ranges, said the idea is to offer enjoyment of archery and preparation for bowhunting.