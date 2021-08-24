Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, AR

Begin prepping now for archery deer season

Arkansas Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchery deer season in Arkansas opens Sept. 25, but now is the time to test equipment and skills to be accurate. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has 20 archery ranges, including one in Springdale at the J.B and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center. Ranges are free of charge for archers to hone their abilities and build confidence with their equipment. Curtis Gray, Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program coordinator who oversees the ranges, said the idea is to offer enjoyment of archery and preparation for bowhunting.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Deer, AR
Springdale, AR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Season#Test Equipment#Schools Program#Arkansas Game And Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Archery
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Manchin warns Democrats: Hit 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Democrats should hit "pause" on President Biden ’s $3.5 trillion spending package, firing a significant warning shot at his party’s top legislative priority. Manchin, during remarks this week at a West Virginia Chamber of Commerce event pointed to concerns about “runaway inflation,” the delta variant...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Lake Tahoe wildfire seemed controllable, then it wasn’t

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Just last week, managers overseeing the fight against the massive wildfire scorching California’s Lake Tahoe region thought they could have it contained by the start of this week. Instead, the Caldor Fire crested the Sierra Nevada on Monday, forcing the unprecedented evacuation of all 22,000 residents...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Apple to let media apps link to outside payment options

Apple will let apps for media content link to their own websites for users to set up and manage accounts, including subscription payments, the tech giant said Wednesday. The stark change in Apple’s previous rules that barred developers from linking to alternative payment options within the app will close the Japan Fair Trade Commission's (JFTC) investigation into the Silicon Valley giant, but the update will be applied globally and go into effect early next year, according to Apple’s blog post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy