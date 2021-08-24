MSP: Semi drives off overpass in West Michigan; driver killed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan State Police said the driver of a semi truck was killed after losing control of the semi and driving off an overpass in Grand Rapids. MSP said the fatal crash happened on the Southbound US-131 ramp to I-196. The preliminary investigation found the semi was traveling too fast on the ramp, lost control and tipped over the edge of the freeway, crashing into the ground below.www.clickondetroit.com
