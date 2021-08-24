Cancel
Public Health

Delta variant: this interactive COVID-19 map shows if cases are rising or falling in your area

By Michael Grothaus
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant is still surging across America, resulting in some steep rises in COVID-19 infections for select counties. Other areas, however, are thankfully seeing decreases in COVID-19 infections. But what about where you live? Are COVID-19 cases rising or falling? There’s a cool new map out from Esri, the geographic information system and mapping software company called Which Way Are Things Going? that shows the week to week changes in active COVID-19 cases across the country. The map’s data is based on COVID-19 data from Johns Hopkins.

