Jameis Winston: Every time the lights go on, Marquez Callaway does an amazing job

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: It’s been a rocky offseason for Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints. Back in 2019, Thomas held out of camp, seeking to become the NFL’s first-ever $20-million-per-year receiver. He eventually got that deal. Saints GM Mickey Loomis acknowledged it was all part of the business of football. All was well. But then last season, Thomas suffered an ankle injury and torn deltoid in Week 1. He played nine injury-riddled games at the behest of the team, but when the season was over, it was expected that Thomas would have surgery in order to be ready for Week 1. The star receiver delayed his surgery, however, seeking a second opinion while attempting to rehab on his own. The rehab didn’t take and eventually Thomas elected for surgery earlier this summer at a date that will keep him out well into the upcoming season.