Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jameis Winston: Every time the lights go on, Marquez Callaway does an amazing job

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Saints have been without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith this summer due to injuries and that has opened the door for Marquez Callaway to make his case for more time with the first team. Callaway’s done a good job making that case. He had three catches for...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#League Football#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Marquez Callaway could emerge as No. 1 wide receiver

While the New Orleans Saints‘ wide receiver situation isn’t great, the reason the team didn’t go out and make a blockbuster trade for a receiver is simple — The Saints believe in Marquez Callaway. After the early portions of training camp and one preseason game, it’s not hard to see why the team is putting stock in Callaway.
NFL247Sports

Is Marquez Callaway the best options at WR for Saints right now?

Michael Thomas is sidelined after undergoing surgery in June to repair ankle ligaments. Fellow wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith only recently returned to practice after missing two weeks due to a reported leg injury. When it comes to fantasy football implications, that makes Marquez Callaway one of the top options for...
NFLrockytopinsider.com

Marquez Callaway Makes Unreal TD Catch in Double Coverage

Former Tennessee receiver Marquez Callaway added to his highlight reel on Monday Night with an insane touchdown reception on the Saints’ opening drive. Lined up on the 43-yard line, Quarterback Jameis Winston faked a handoff and dropped back into the pocket. Callaway, who was lined up as the furthest receiver on the left, ran a straight go-route when the ball was snapped.
NFLGolf Digest

Marquez Callaway hauls in two of the most ridiculous touchdown grabs you’ll ever see. Michael Thomas, who dat?

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: It’s been a rocky offseason for Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints. Back in 2019, Thomas held out of camp, seeking to become the NFL’s first-ever $20-million-per-year receiver. He eventually got that deal. Saints GM Mickey Loomis acknowledged it was all part of the business of football. All was well. But then last season, Thomas suffered an ankle injury and torn deltoid in Week 1. He played nine injury-riddled games at the behest of the team, but when the season was over, it was expected that Thomas would have surgery in order to be ready for Week 1. The star receiver delayed his surgery, however, seeking a second opinion while attempting to rehab on his own. The rehab didn’t take and eventually Thomas elected for surgery earlier this summer at a date that will keep him out well into the upcoming season.
NFLfantasypros.com

Marquez Callaway: Fantasy Football Sleeper No More? (2021)

When it was reported that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas would miss the start of the season, the fantasy football community zeroed in on the team to determine who the beneficiary of the vacated targets would be. Tre’Quan Smith was the name that most turned to, given his history and the flashes he’s shown. However, it’s another name that has been the focus of training camp reports: Marquez Callaway.
NFLRocky Top Talk

Marquez Callaway goes off for two touchdowns against Jaguars

Marquez Callaway is a special football player — those who struggled through the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Tennessee football seasons know this. His problem, at least in college, was quarterback play. But the glimpses were certainly still there. Callaway arrived in that wild Georgia Tech opener to kick off the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Marquez Callaway is outshining Tre’Quan Smith this summer

Every New Orleans Saints fan knows about the wide receiver situation and how it’s less than ideal. This was the case even before Michael Thomas’ news surfaced but it’s even more the case now that the news is out in the open and it’s a reality that Thomas won’t be taking the field anytime soon.
NFLNOLA.com

Marquez Callaway's star shines bright as Saints return to the Superdome

Maybe the best way to stop Marquez Callaway’s incredible summer is to just body him — hang onto his shoulder pads, knock him around a little bit, anything to get him off this rocketing trajectory to the stratosphere. Then again, the Jacksonville Jaguars tried to do that to the New...
NFLNFL

Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

If you weren't aware of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway before Monday night, it's time to start paying attention. Callaway impressed last week in the preseason opener. He blew the doors off Monday night in the 23-21 win over Jacksonville. The 6-foot-2 receiver caught all five of his...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Jameis Winston leads Saints over Jaguars

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Jameis Winston improved his stock in the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition with a great performance in a preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Winston completed 9 of 10 passes for 123 yards and two scores in the 23-21 win Monday at Caesars Superdome in New...
NFLYardbarker

Marquez Callaway Showing Off Talent With Saints In Preseason

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway was relatively unknown entering the 2021 NFL season. He was an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Callaway appeared in 11 games, started three, and caught 21 passes for 213 and no touchdowns. While one of the receptions...
NFLCBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by advanced model that nailed Allen's huge year

Fantasy football 2021 drafts are happening now, so it's time to identify which players you want to build your roster around and which players you want to avoid. Steering clear of potential 2021 Fantasy football busts is just as important as hitting on 2021 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts. When crafting your 2021 Fantasy football strategy, you will need to decipher which players will fail to live up to their 2021 Fantasy football ADP.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLFanSided

Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Asante Samuel crushes Bill Belichick on Twitter after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Former New England Patriots star cornerback Asante Samuel took a big shot at his former head coach Bill Belichick for releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy