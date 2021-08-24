The next 50 seniors to watch in Hampton Roads
The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press recently released its list of the Top 50 high school senior football players.
But we have more than 50 really good players in the 757.
Here’s a look at those who just missed out on our Top 50, including Lafayette linebacker Sam Boyer. He would have definitely been ranked high, but won’t play this season because of a torn ACL he suffered this past spring.
Here’s the next 50 listed in alphabetical order:
Andy Anderson, Lafayette, 6-2, 260, OL/DL
He will be the anchor for the Rams on the offense and defensive lines.
Andrew Belford, Atlantic Shores, 6-3, 300, LB/OL
Starting center who can play all five offensive line positions and also is a solid defensive player as well. Has a 4.2 GPA.
Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith, 6-4, 230, DE
Remember the name. Last season was his first year on a very talented team. Now he’ll be a starter.
Matt Bohannan, Hickory, 6-4, 270, DL
Coach Donnell Brown calls him, “the best kept secret in the 757.” Plays with a high motor and aggressive mentality.
Jaden Boone, Bethel, 6-2, 260 OL/DL
Had 25 tackles and 3 sacks. Very smart player who gets off the block. He is the anchor on the defensive line.
Sam Boyer, Lafayette, 6-2, 210, LB/RB
Will miss season with torn ACL. He was the Class 3 Region A Defensive POY and first team All-Tidewater. Has a 3.92 GPA.
Spencer Bruning, Western Branch, 5-9, 190, LB
He was the second-leading tackler for the Bruins last season. He has a 3.6 GPA.
Keimar Carter-Gatlin, Salem, 6-1, 220, RB/LB
A physical, versatile playmaker who will help the the SunDevils on offense, defense and special teams.
Justin Chesson, Green Run, 6-0, 235, OL/DL
A three-year starter and two-time all-district selection who runs 4.81 in the 40 and has a 3.04 GPA.
Nathan Coffey, Warhill, 6-4, 260, TE/DE
In three games, had 21 tackles - 6 for loss - and 3 sacks. Will be a force for the Lions this season.
Toriono Combs Jr, Portsmouth Christian, 6-1, 330, OL/DL
Has an offer from Presbyterian. Coach Josh Blalock said, “The absolute best and most ferocious run blocker I have seen.”
Jahleel Culbreath, Ocean Lakes, 6-3, 225, LB
First-team All-Beach District last season. Coach James Yeager said, “He will be one of the top linebackers in the entire 757.”
Tony Cross Jr., Churchland, 6-3, 265 C/DT
Anchors the offensive line and is a solid pass blocker. On defense, he’s a run stuffer and clogs the gaps.
Shayden Deloach, Norview, 5-11, 175, WR/DB
A playmaker on offense, defense and special teams, including a 97-yard kickoff return for TD.
Hunter Dinsmoor, Ocean Lakes, 6-2, 285, OL
A four-year starter, he was honorable mention All-Beach District last season.
Alijah Douglas, Landstown, 6-0, 180, RB
In the past two seasons, he has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns the last two seasons.
D’marco Hill, Salem, 5-10, 185, RB/WR/SS
Smart, athletic, good speed, very coachable and good hands. He also brings leadership and versatility.
Renaldre Hodges, Menchville, 5-9, 175, ATHLETE
He plays WR, FS, RB and is the team’s punter. Clearly one of the most versatile in the Peninsula District.
Torian Howerton, Hampton, 5-9, 175, WR/S
He will be counted on to lead the Crabbers on both sides of the ball.
Tyquan Johnson, Landstown, 6-3, 285, OL/DL
He will be a key member on the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines.
Jerome Jones, Booker T. Washington, RB/LB
He was a first-team Class 3 Region A selection last season.
Caden Luster, Bethel, 5-10, 165, DB/WR
He is the Bruins’ best cover corner.
Gavin Macdonald, Kellam, 6-2, 200, TE/DE
A playmaker on both sides of ball and a skilled edge rusher.
Javontay Martin, Bayside, 6-3, 200 TE/DE
Was honorable mention All-Beach District last season.
Jalen Mayo, Phoebus, 6-2, 170, CB/WR
He averaged 10 tackles a game last season for the Phantoms.
Raquan Mills, Manor, 5-9, 170, QB/WR/DB
Fast and elusive with the ball in his hands. Also, is great in man-to-man coverage.
Stinson Moss, Norfolk Academy, 6-2, 210, TE
A senior captain who does it all at tight end in blocking, receiving and versatility.
Jakari Mozelle, Kecoughtan, 6-3, 190, WR/CB
Coach Jeff Super said, “He is an impact player with homerun capability and is hard to match physically.” Has 3.3 GPA.
Deven Norman, Grassfield, 6-4, 255, TE/DE
Finished last season with 30 tackles - 6 for loss - seven sacks and forced two fumbles. Has a 3.3 GPA.
Cody Parrot, Catholic, 6-1, 210 RB/LB
He was the team’s Offensive MVP and will be among the top player in the Tidewater Conference this season.
Donte Ponder, Salem, 6-1, 225, LB
He was honorable mention All-Beach District last season and will lead the SunDevils defense.
Amari Presley, Kempsville, 5-10, 170, DB
He was second team all-district last season and an honors student.
Tajon Reese, Bayside, 5-9, 175 Athlete
He was first team All-Beach District after accounted for more than 600 yards at both quarterback and receiver.
Cole Richardson, Menchville, 6-2, 215, LB/OL/LS
A solid football player who can do many things and a great student (4.2 GPA).
Michael Simmonds, Bethel, 5-9, 170, LB/RB
He led the team in tackles last season.
Stephen Smith, Grassfield, 6-1, 210, ATHLETE
He will be counted on to lead the Grizzlies on both sides of the ball this season.
Ethan Sneddon, Poquoson, 6-0, 170, K
A first-team All-Tidewater last season, he was perfect on four field goals, including a season-long 41 yarder.
Landon Spell, Ocean Lakes, 6-1, 195, QB
A great leader and ultimate competitor. He’s embraced the challenges of learning a new offense.
Andre Stevens, Tallwood, 5-10, 225, LB/RB
Strong, physical and explosive. Coach John Kepple said, “He will be a top linebacker in the Beach.”
Brandon Still, Hickory, 6-0, 160, WR/DB
Had a breakout spring season with six touchdowns and averaged 22.3 yards a reception.
Dorian Stitmon, Churchland, 6-0, 240 DE/DT
Nansemond River transfer has good hands, a tremendous motor and is relentless getting to the quarterback.
Christian Townsend, Nansemond-Suffolk, 6-1, 185, DB/WR/RB
A heavy-hitting defender with incredible instincts. Also major contributor on offense.
Jaden Tucker, Western Branch, 6-1, 205, DE
A physical tackler who plays with high energy. Coach Rashad Cook, “He has a high motor and is tough to stop.”
Mark Wagner, Phoebus, 6-1, 185, QB
Threw for more than 200 yards a game in the spring. Should be one of the best quarterbacks in the Peninsula District. Has a 3.9 GPA.
Hunter Waltz, Cox, 5-10, 180, LB
He averaged 10 tackles last season with 4 pass breakups, 3 sacks, fumble recover for TD.
Cade White, Smithfield, 6-1, 200, QB
In three games last spring, he threw 7 TDs. Should be a big season for him. Has a 3.5 GPA.
Davion William, Hampton, 5-8, 165, WR/CB
Will be one of the top two-way players in the Peninsula District this season.
Lamontae Wilson, Deep Creek, 6-1, 185, WR/DB
Aggressive player on both sides of the ball and brings tremendous athleticism.
Jason Woodard, Oscar Smith, 6-0, 175, DB/RB
He missed last season but Coach Chris Scott said, “He will be one of the most explosive players in the area.”
Robert “AJ” Woodard, Warwick, 6-0, 250, OL/DL
A four-year starter, he has been battle-tested in the Peninsula District. He has a 4.3 GPA.
Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com
Comments / 0