The next 50 seniors to watch in Hampton Roads

Lafayette's Sam Boyer runs the ball past York's Truman Olechnowski and Immanuel Allen during the first half of a high school football game on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Bailey Field in Yorktown, Va. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot

The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press recently released its list of the Top 50 high school senior football players.

But we have more than 50 really good players in the 757.

Here’s a look at those who just missed out on our Top 50, including Lafayette linebacker Sam Boyer. He would have definitely been ranked high, but won’t play this season because of a torn ACL he suffered this past spring.

Here’s the next 50 listed in alphabetical order:

Andy Anderson, Lafayette, 6-2, 260, OL/DL

He will be the anchor for the Rams on the offense and defensive lines.

Andrew Belford, Atlantic Shores, 6-3, 300, LB/OL

Starting center who can play all five offensive line positions and also is a solid defensive player as well. Has a 4.2 GPA.

Kelvon Bethea, Oscar Smith, 6-4, 230, DE

Remember the name. Last season was his first year on a very talented team. Now he’ll be a starter.

Matt Bohannan, Hickory, 6-4, 270, DL

Coach Donnell Brown calls him, “the best kept secret in the 757.” Plays with a high motor and aggressive mentality.

Jaden Boone, Bethel, 6-2, 260 OL/DL

Had 25 tackles and 3 sacks. Very smart player who gets off the block. He is the anchor on the defensive line.

Sam Boyer, Lafayette, 6-2, 210, LB/RB

Will miss season with torn ACL. He was the Class 3 Region A Defensive POY and first team All-Tidewater. Has a 3.92 GPA.

Spencer Bruning, Western Branch, 5-9, 190, LB

He was the second-leading tackler for the Bruins last season. He has a 3.6 GPA.

Keimar Carter-Gatlin, Salem, 6-1, 220, RB/LB

A physical, versatile playmaker who will help the the SunDevils on offense, defense and special teams.

Justin Chesson, Green Run, 6-0, 235, OL/DL

A three-year starter and two-time all-district selection who runs 4.81 in the 40 and has a 3.04 GPA.

Nathan Coffey, Warhill, 6-4, 260, TE/DE

In three games, had 21 tackles - 6 for loss - and 3 sacks. Will be a force for the Lions this season.

Toriono Combs Jr, Portsmouth Christian, 6-1, 330, OL/DL

Has an offer from Presbyterian. Coach Josh Blalock said, “The absolute best and most ferocious run blocker I have seen.”

Jahleel Culbreath, Ocean Lakes, 6-3, 225, LB

First-team All-Beach District last season. Coach James Yeager said, “He will be one of the top linebackers in the entire 757.”

Tony Cross Jr., Churchland, 6-3, 265 C/DT

Anchors the offensive line and is a solid pass blocker. On defense, he’s a run stuffer and clogs the gaps.

Shayden Deloach, Norview, 5-11, 175, WR/DB

A playmaker on offense, defense and special teams, including a 97-yard kickoff return for TD.

Hunter Dinsmoor, Ocean Lakes, 6-2, 285, OL

A four-year starter, he was honorable mention All-Beach District last season.

Alijah Douglas, Landstown, 6-0, 180, RB

In the past two seasons, he has rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns the last two seasons.

D’marco Hill, Salem, 5-10, 185, RB/WR/SS

Smart, athletic, good speed, very coachable and good hands. He also brings leadership and versatility.

Renaldre Hodges, Menchville, 5-9, 175, ATHLETE

He plays WR, FS, RB and is the team’s punter. Clearly one of the most versatile in the Peninsula District.

Torian Howerton, Hampton, 5-9, 175, WR/S

He will be counted on to lead the Crabbers on both sides of the ball.

Tyquan Johnson, Landstown, 6-3, 285, OL/DL

He will be a key member on the Eagles’ offensive and defensive lines.

Jerome Jones, Booker T. Washington, RB/LB

He was a first-team Class 3 Region A selection last season.

Caden Luster, Bethel, 5-10, 165, DB/WR

He is the Bruins’ best cover corner.

Gavin Macdonald, Kellam, 6-2, 200, TE/DE

A playmaker on both sides of ball and a skilled edge rusher.

Javontay Martin, Bayside, 6-3, 200 TE/DE

Was honorable mention All-Beach District last season.

Jalen Mayo, Phoebus, 6-2, 170, CB/WR

He averaged 10 tackles a game last season for the Phantoms.

Raquan Mills, Manor, 5-9, 170, QB/WR/DB

Fast and elusive with the ball in his hands. Also, is great in man-to-man coverage.

Stinson Moss, Norfolk Academy, 6-2, 210, TE

A senior captain who does it all at tight end in blocking, receiving and versatility.

Jakari Mozelle, Kecoughtan, 6-3, 190, WR/CB

Coach Jeff Super said, “He is an impact player with homerun capability and is hard to match physically.” Has 3.3 GPA.

Deven Norman, Grassfield, 6-4, 255, TE/DE

Finished last season with 30 tackles - 6 for loss - seven sacks and forced two fumbles. Has a 3.3 GPA.

Cody Parrot, Catholic, 6-1, 210 RB/LB

He was the team’s Offensive MVP and will be among the top player in the Tidewater Conference this season.

Donte Ponder, Salem, 6-1, 225, LB

He was honorable mention All-Beach District last season and will lead the SunDevils defense.

Amari Presley, Kempsville, 5-10, 170, DB

He was second team all-district last season and an honors student.

Tajon Reese, Bayside, 5-9, 175 Athlete

He was first team All-Beach District after accounted for more than 600 yards at both quarterback and receiver.

Cole Richardson, Menchville, 6-2, 215, LB/OL/LS

A solid football player who can do many things and a great student (4.2 GPA).

Michael Simmonds, Bethel, 5-9, 170, LB/RB

He led the team in tackles last season.

Stephen Smith, Grassfield, 6-1, 210, ATHLETE

He will be counted on to lead the Grizzlies on both sides of the ball this season.

Ethan Sneddon, Poquoson, 6-0, 170, K

A first-team All-Tidewater last season, he was perfect on four field goals, including a season-long 41 yarder.

Landon Spell, Ocean Lakes, 6-1, 195, QB

A great leader and ultimate competitor. He’s embraced the challenges of learning a new offense.

Andre Stevens, Tallwood, 5-10, 225, LB/RB

Strong, physical and explosive. Coach John Kepple said, “He will be a top linebacker in the Beach.”

Brandon Still, Hickory, 6-0, 160, WR/DB

Had a breakout spring season with six touchdowns and averaged 22.3 yards a reception.

Dorian Stitmon, Churchland, 6-0, 240 DE/DT

Nansemond River transfer has good hands, a tremendous motor and is relentless getting to the quarterback.

Christian Townsend, Nansemond-Suffolk, 6-1, 185, DB/WR/RB

A heavy-hitting defender with incredible instincts. Also major contributor on offense.

Jaden Tucker, Western Branch, 6-1, 205, DE

A physical tackler who plays with high energy. Coach Rashad Cook, “He has a high motor and is tough to stop.”

Mark Wagner, Phoebus, 6-1, 185, QB

Threw for more than 200 yards a game in the spring. Should be one of the best quarterbacks in the Peninsula District. Has a 3.9 GPA.

Hunter Waltz, Cox, 5-10, 180, LB

He averaged 10 tackles last season with 4 pass breakups, 3 sacks, fumble recover for TD.

Cade White, Smithfield, 6-1, 200, QB

In three games last spring, he threw 7 TDs. Should be a big season for him. Has a 3.5 GPA.

Davion William, Hampton, 5-8, 165, WR/CB

Will be one of the top two-way players in the Peninsula District this season.

Lamontae Wilson, Deep Creek, 6-1, 185, WR/DB

Aggressive player on both sides of the ball and brings tremendous athleticism.

Jason Woodard, Oscar Smith, 6-0, 175, DB/RB

He missed last season but Coach Chris Scott said, “He will be one of the most explosive players in the area.”

Robert “AJ” Woodard, Warwick, 6-0, 250, OL/DL

A four-year starter, he has been battle-tested in the Peninsula District. He has a 4.3 GPA.

