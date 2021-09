HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A new market is on the menu for Tuckahoe Shopping Center. Supper Club, a new neighborhood market concept, is aiming to open in late fall at 417 N. Ridge Road, carving out 2,800 square feet of the space that was formerly the Impulse consignment store. Click here to read more on Richmond BizSense .

