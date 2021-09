Metal additive manufacturing company Holo has attracted investment from two new sources as it launches its PureForm technology in copper, stainless steels and other metals. The company, which was spun out of Autodesk in 2017, launched its PureForm metal 3D printing technology in pure copper via a service offering earlier this year, and has now expanded the metal materials it can work with while also raising more funds through its Series B investment round. Lam Capital, the venture group of Lam Research, and Atreides Management, a long-term oriented crossover fund, are the latest to give Holo their financial backing, after Prelude Ventures, Tao Capital Partners and Lightspeed Venture Partners had already invested.