Large-tired and tested: how Europe’s cargo bike roll-out is delivering

By Rapid Transition Alliance Staff
resilience.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross Europe, as cities get to grips with road congestion, air pollution and meeting climate targets, the manual and electric cargo bike is rapidly delivering. Nimble, clean and efficient in urban settings, the cargo bike is quickly becoming the default transport choice for logistics companies, food delivery services and even plumbers.

www.resilience.org

Comments / 1

#European Union#Bike#Rapid Transition Alliance#Raleigh
