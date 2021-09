David and Jessica Oyelowo are slated to produce a reboot of the 1991 action picture, The Rocketeer which will be called The Return of the Rocketeer. When Disney’s film The Rocketeer opened in 1991, it was immediately deemed a masterpiece with film critics such as Siskel & Ebert highly praising the film and giving it two thumbs up. The movie received an “A-” CinemaScore grade but proceeded to disappoint at the box office only earning $46 million domestically. Let’s hope the magic of that film is captured to a more successful reception with the upcoming sequel called The Return of the Rocketeer. David Oyelowo is producing and may even star in the highly anticipated reboot.