How manufacturing facility managers can perfect the performance appraisal

The report “Global Facility Management Market, by Solutions (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, and Facility Property Management), by Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, SLA (Service Providers Need) Management), by Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Construction and Real Estate), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global facility management market is projected to grow from US$ 36.7 billion in 2019 to US$ 112.8 billion by 2029. The global facility management market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising adoption of disruptive technologies such as cognitive computing, augmented reality, internet of things and analytics, robots, and drones in facility management area. Increasing demand for integrated facility management to achieve economies of scale where reductions is done in average costs attributable to increase production volume.