Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon Could Be Adding Department Stores; What It Means for the Stock

By Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Amazon spent $34 billion on fulfillment expenses in 2021.
  • Amazon already has physical locations through its Whole Foods Market grocery stores.
  • The move could increase the e-commerce giant's anemic profit margins in the long run.

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is considering adding department stores to its list of business ventures. Reports indicate each store could be about 30,000 square feet in size, with the first few planned to open in California and Ohio.

Amazon already has a physical footprint through its Whole Foods Market stores. However, those mainly sell groceries. The newly added stores will more likely carry clothing and other items that Amazon has some difficulty selling profitably online. Moreover, the new stores can act as pickup and return hubs for online orders at Amazon.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL22m_0bbAqpB000
Amazon has spent $34.1 billion in fulfillment expenses in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.

Amazon could implement the strategy of a popular competitor

Amazon already allows customers to return items at Whole Foods locations (as well as at a few other partners like United Parcel Service and Kohl's). You can start the return process at Amazon.com and then bring the item to a local Whole Foods location and be done with the transaction. The purchase and return starts and finishes with Amazon; a feature that likely saves the company costs and gives it more control over its business processes.

Newly added department stores can include the same feature at an expanded scale. Instead of just handling returns at the locations, Amazon could allow people to pick up purchases in-store. That could help increase sales if the customer could purchase online and pick up in-store within an hour.

Same-day fulfillment options from stores are working extremely well for Target (NYSE:TGT). The discount retailing giant is experiencing rapid adoption of the three features it offers: buy online, pick up in-store; buy online and drive to a Target parking lot and have the item delivered to your car; and buy online and have the item delivered to your home within a few hours. It's boosting sales, and the company is expecting the highest operating profit margin in over a decade.

Amazon can develop a similar offering at department-sized stores. Amazon spent $17.6 billion in fulfillment expenses in the three months ended June 30 and $34.1 billion in the first half of 2021. Management knows this is a large and growing expense, and it's approaching the problem in several ways.

One of them could be opening department stores and nudging consumers to pick up orders at those locations. The stores may already have the item on hand. If not, it would cost Amazon less to ship items to department stores where they already make regular deliveries rather than go house by house delivering packages.

What this could mean for investors

As of yet, opening a few department stores in select communities will not make a meaningful impact. Amazon will likely test how consumers respond to these department stores and learn how to use them most efficiently. It could be a facet of the company's plans to lower its fulfillment costs, which are biting into profits in the longer run. While it has been growing, Amazon's operating profit margin for its e-commerce segment has averaged 2.2% over the last decade.

The decision to open department stores should not change your mind about buying or selling Amazon's stock. Rather, it's a good sign for shareholders that Amazon is taking steps that could reduce fulfillment costs.

Comments / 1

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Stock#Department Stores#Discount Stores#Whole Foods#Amzn#Amazon Com#United Parcel Service#Target
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
ShoppingPosted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (September 2021)

These are today’s best Amazon deals, with deep discounts you won’t believe! Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Snowflake Stock a Buy?

Snowflake’s revenue more than doubled in the second quarter, but so did its net losses. Management expects Snowflake's product sales to decelerate in the third quarter. Snowflake management has high hopes for the future, but that optimism is already baked into its sky-high valuations. Snowflake's (NYSE:SNOW) stock price rose to...
StocksFOXBusiness

Affirm stock soars on Amazon partnership

Shares of Affirm Holdings soared 45% during Monday's trading session after the fintech platform announced a new partnership with Amazon on a buy now, pay later option. The partnership will give select Amazon customers the option to split the total cost of purchases valued at $50 or more into monthly payments using Affirm.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Every investor should aim to buy and hold high-quality stocks. Amazon has established itself as a leader in e-commerce and cloud computing. Square makes the economy more accessible for buyers and sellers. In Warren Buffett's 1988 letter to shareholders, the investing veteran said that, under the right conditions, his favorite...
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Skincare Brand From Jakks Pacific Moves into Walmart Stores

For some Jakks Pacific Inc. customers, the relationship with the Santa Monica-based company doesn’t end when they outgrow its toy offerings. If they’re after clean beauty, chances are they’ll run into Jakks’ cosmetics and skincare products, sold under the C’est Moi brand. The division launched in 2018, and its lineup...
RetailZacks.com

Walmart (WMT) Unveils Hiring Plan, Focuses on Supply Chain

WMT - Free Report) has been firing on all cylinders to drive growth. The company is focused on strengthening its supply chain, which plays a vital role in catering to customers’ evolving needs. Moving on these lines, the omnichannel retailer unveiled plans to employ 20,000 new workers at more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy When the Next Market Crash Comes

A stock market crash will likely not interrupt e-commerce or cloud growth. A warehouse retailer found prosperity in the previous market downturn. A crash could draw more business for one ultra discounter. Amid high earnings multiples for many stocks and indexes near record highs, some investors are starting to worry...
Businessdailyvoice.com

Amazon Plans To Open Department Stores, But Not For Reason You Think, Report Says

After crushing brick-and-mortar retailers across the country, Amazon is now reportedly taking its shot at the department store game. The online retail giant, which currently manages a handful of small Amazon-branded stores, is looking to expand its offline shopping options is thinking bigger, with department store plans reportedly in the works.
Beauty & Fashiongoodhousekeeping.com

The Best Amazon Labor Day Sale Finds of 2021

If the realization that Labor Day is just around the corner brings to mind all the fall essentials you've been meaning to get, you're in luck. Earning its nickname of being the Everything Store for the umpteenth time, Amazon is currently stacked with deals on trending items, devices, gadgets and more. At the moment, back-to-school supplies, fall fashion, headphones and furniture are seeing deep discounts.
BusinessArkansas Business

Amazon Dethrones Walmart

It was inevitable but still something to see The New York Times proclaim last week that, for the first time, Americans are spending more money with Amazon than Walmart, toppling the Bentonville firm from its perch as the biggest retailer outside China. Walmart reported second-quarter results on Tuesday, which gave...
ElectronicsThe Verge

The Apple Watch Series 6 is $75 off at Amazon and Walmart today

The red Apple Watch Series 6 has already seen an array of big discounts, but you don’t always get nice pricing on the more subtle colorways. Amazon and Walmart are both currently offering $75 off the handsome navy-colored watch, as well as the white model, bringing them down to $325. Walmart also has a few more colors available at the same price, and both offer the red at an additional $6 markdown. In addition to a myriad of fun colors, Apple’s latest and greatest wearable also offers built-in sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and an always-on display. Read our review.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Dropped New 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

Hello savings! Best-selling cookware, fall fashion finds, and shopper-loved vacuums are all on sale at Amazon right now, but there's even better news. Amazon's outlet store dropped new ″Super Discounts,″ which are all $10 and under. The fresh assortment includes 3,000 markdowns across all departments. And while these deals last, shoppers can save up to 53 percent on the featured kitchen gadgets, stylish accessories, and face masks with thousands of five-star ratings.
Businessthepaypers.com

Amazon to open large retail locations similar to department stores

Amazon.com has announced it plans to open several large physical retail locations in the US that will function similar to department stores, The Wall Street Journal reports. This step is expected to help the tech company extend its reach in sales of clothing, household items, electronics, and other areas, according to The Wall Street Journal, and the plan to launch large stores will mark a new expansion for the ecommerce giant into brick-and-mortar retail, an area Amazon has long disrupted.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals for July 2021

Are you looking for cheap Amazon tablet deals? Whether you want a tablet for yourself or your kids, or perhaps for grandchildren, today you can choose from two generations of cheap Fire tablets with three display sizes. We scoured the internet for the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals, listed below. We update this post regularly so be sure to check back for the latest current Fire tablet deals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy