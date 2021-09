As someone who spent a lot of summer weeks on the beach in Seaside Park I was greatly saddened to hear about the tragic lightning strike that killed a lifeguard there. It happened in the 4 o’clock hour Monday afternoon. Seven others were also struck or injured by the residual energy. Three of those seven were also lifeguards. When the Berkeley Township Police responded to the call they found the young lifeguard who died at the scene. Others were taken to a hospital.