12 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.06% to 35,337.79 while the NASDAQ rose 0.53% to 15,339.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,530.08. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,200,750 cases with around 640,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,810,840 cases and 439,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,776,870 COVID-19 cases with 580,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,776,640 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,520,500 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.