A trailer for The Other Two‘s second season? In this climate? HBO Max has finally blessed us with a first look at the comedy’s upcoming second season, which hits the streaming service with its first two episodes on on Thursday, Aug. 26. Two new episodes will be released every Thursday, leading up to the Sept. 23 finale. This time around, it’s Pat’s turn to be the big success in the family, thanks to her inexplicably successful daytime talk show. (Hey, someone’s got to take Ellen DeGeneres’ throne, right?) Meanwhile, Brooke pivots to full-time talent manager, while also taking a more proactive role...