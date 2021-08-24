Cancel
Brainerd, MN

'Northern Waters' exhibit on display at Crossing Arts in Brainerd

By Written By: PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pine And Lakes News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossing Arts presents "Northern Waters," artwork by Lindsey Personius and Calihan Yliniemi. This exhibition encompasses the beauty and abundant scenery and wildlife that Minnesota holds through a collaboration of paintings by Yliniemi and pottery by Personius. Inspired by lake horizons, sunrises and sunsets, and reflections on the water, each of the mediums on display portrays fond memories of growing up on and around lakes in Minnesota, spending time with loved ones and enjoying the sweet sounds of nature.

