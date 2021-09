Students, professors, and other workers at Georgia colleges and universities are ramping up pressure on state officials to require vaccines and masks on college campuses. Chapters of United Campus Workers at the University of Georgia and Georgia State University held demonstrations recently to push the universities to act without approval from the Board of Regents, which sets policy for the University System of Georgia. The protests came after some USG employees resigned due to the lack of a mandate. One GSU professor was fired for refusing to teach without a mask requirement.