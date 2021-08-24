Cancel
At-Risk Afghans Who Fear The Taliban Hunker Down And Wait To Leave

By The Associated Press
WABE
WABE
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A knock at the door could spell doom. Every passing hour seems endless. That’s the new reality for many Afghans who feel they have most to fear from the Taliban and have gone into hiding or are staying off the streets since the fighters swept to power this month. Those...

WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
