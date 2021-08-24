Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates

By Peter Aleshire, consulting publications editor
Payson Roundup
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legislature’s effort to prevent schools, towns and counties from requiring masks or vaccinations to reduce the spread of COVID has blown up into a statewide brawl. The confrontation comes as the highly contagious Delta strain drives a surge in cases statewide. Gila County has seen a 101% increase in cases as a daily average of 40 per 100,000. The county has also seen a 91% increase in hospitalizations. About 48% of the population is fully vaccinated.

