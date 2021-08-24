Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Here’s what Philly experts say you can do to actually combat climate change

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. A new United Nations report confirmed earlier this month what many climate scientists had long been warning: It’s too late to stop climate change from happening. The world will get hotter over the next 30 years — and the temperatures will bring with them more flooding, heat waves and other serious weather conditions.

