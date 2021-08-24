Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Vaccine clinics scheduled

By Staff Report
newtoncountytimes.com
 9 days ago

North Arkansas Regional Medical Center announced information on new CDC guidance regarding a third/booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.According to NARMC: “If you have a weakened immune system …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...

newtoncountytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Clinics#Immune System#Cdc#Narmc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Breckenridge, TXPosted by
Breckenridge Texan

Local Pfizer vaccine clinic scheduled for Thursday; medical experts urge residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Thousands of eligible Stephens County residents remain unvaccinated for COVID-19, according to the records compiled by the local hospital, even as the number of currently active cases continues to increase. Next Thursday, Sept. 2, the Texas National Guard will bring a Pfizer vaccine clinic to Breckenridge to offer the vaccine to residents as young as 12.
Bridgeport, CTConnecticut Post

Bridgeport amphitheater to host vaccine clinic

BRIDGEPORT — Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater is providing free COVID-19 vaccinations to any eligible person 12 and older from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone who receives a vaccination then will also win prizes, including $25 gift cards and Live Nation concert tickets. No appointment is necessary. Those who come...
Healthnewtoncountytimes.com

Vaccines mandated?

The North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Directors recently heard an update on the possibilities of medical facilities losing funding if vaccines are not mandated for employees.Vince …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Public Healthdrweil.com

Does The COVID Vaccine Raise CRP Level?

I’ve heard that getting the COVID-19 vaccine can raise my CRP level. Is that true, and is it dangerous?. CRP stands for C-reactive protein, which is produced by the liver and regarded as a general indicator of inflammation in the body. An elevated level of CRP is considered an increased risk for heart disease, and testing CRP levels is often part of cardiac care. Since the COVID-19 vaccination predictably generates an immune response, including increased inflammation, the shots may temporarily elevate CRP levels. A transient increase in CRP levels has also been observed after other vaccines, including those for influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia. It is not generally a cause for concern. If your doctor has recommended a CRP test as part of your cardiac care, you should wait a week or two after your COVID-19 vaccine so that this normal reaction to the vaccine does not skew your test results.
Hattiesburg, MSWJTV.com

Toyota of Hattiesburg to host vaccination clinic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Toyota of Hattiesburg will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, August 25 and Wednesday, September 15. The event will be from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative will administer the vaccines with a doctor and nurse onsite. To get a shot,...
Public HealthAlamosa Valley Courier

Vaccine questions addressed

SAN LUIS VALLEY — Last Friday, a number of good questions about COVID-19 were posed on the opinion page of the Valley Courier. Here are answers from our local public health agencies to some of those questions. How does the human cell take up the spike protein in the vaccine?
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
CancerPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Do my CT scans increase risk of cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have had two CT scans: one eight years ago of my pelvis and abdomen, and one this year of my brain, neck and chest. I am very worried this will cause me to get cancer. Do I need to be concerned about developing cancer due to these CT scans? -- N.W.
Tucson, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Ducey Incentivizes Use Of Early Effective Treatment For COVID-19 Patients To Ease Pressure On Hospitals

Even after monoclonal antibody treatments became available for use, physicians were forcing patients to remain home and untreated until such a time when hospitalization was absolutely necessary. While the protocol mystified many and is cited as a possible reason for many unnecessary COVID-19 related deaths, it ensured a manageable patient count and steady income stream for hospitals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy