Vaccine clinics scheduled

I’ve heard that getting the COVID-19 vaccine can raise my CRP level. Is that true, and is it dangerous?. CRP stands for C-reactive protein, which is produced by the liver and regarded as a general indicator of inflammation in the body. An elevated level of CRP is considered an increased risk for heart disease, and testing CRP levels is often part of cardiac care. Since the COVID-19 vaccination predictably generates an immune response, including increased inflammation, the shots may temporarily elevate CRP levels. A transient increase in CRP levels has also been observed after other vaccines, including those for influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia. It is not generally a cause for concern. If your doctor has recommended a CRP test as part of your cardiac care, you should wait a week or two after your COVID-19 vaccine so that this normal reaction to the vaccine does not skew your test results.