Funny video shows what Perseverance Rover’s Google Photos account would be like

This story was originally published on Jun 30, 2021 and last updated on Aug 4, 2021. There are times where you want to send across a message or a video but you don't want the recipient to see it more than once. That's pretty much the reason why Snapchat was invented. However, the concept has since been picked up by various other applications, and Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the latest one to jump on the disappearing messages bandwagon, as the company has now announced.