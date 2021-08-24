Funny video shows what Perseverance Rover’s Google Photos account would be like
It’s already been six months since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars and shared its first photo with the Earthlings. Boy does time fly! Since then, the rover has taken nearly 128,000 photos and counting. To honor the six-month anniversary of the landing and all those images, Google has published a cute and amusing video. It imagines what it would be like if Perseverance used Google Photos to look back on its memories from the past six months.www.diyphotography.net
