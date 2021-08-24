Cancel
Moody, AL

Moody Blue Devils named Team of the Week

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

By Bobby Mathews, sports editor

MOODY — This isn’t the 2020 Blue Devils squad.

Moody High School’s Nick Burrell drags Elmore County defenders forward at Burt-Haynie Field in Eclectic, Ala on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo by Carmen Rodgers, The Alexander City Outlook)

That’s pretty clear after a week 1 win that saw Moody High School battle a two-hour weather delay and then battle a game Elmore County team into submission by using a second-half surge to pull away by the end, 49-28. The Blue Devils have been named The Tribune’s Team of the Week.

Anytime a team breaks a long winless streak, it’s worthy of recognition. The fact that the Blue Devils broke that streak in adverse conditions, on the road, is impressive. Not only did Moody’s offense put up big numbers, rolling to 508 total yards on the night, but the defense clamped down in the second half as well.

Senior running back Nick Burrell carried the ball 18 times for 195 yards and two TDs on a sloppy, wet field. Blayne Burke carried six times for 41 yards and two scores as well, while quarterback A.J. Wallace made judicious use of his legs, too: six carries for 86 yards.

Wallace went 8-for-11 passing, netting 171 yards passing and throwing three scores. Davion Dozier caught four balls for 80 yards and two touchdowns, while Kolby Seymour totaled 85 yards on three catches, with one going for a touchdown.

Moody plays at John Carroll this Friday at 7 p.m. The Team of the Week is sponsored by Courtesy Buick GMC.

