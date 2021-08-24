COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Some parts of Peyton and Calhan experiences power outages over night near Hwy 24. According to the Mountain View Electric Association the power went out around 9:30 Monday night.

The energy company tweeted that power had been restored about 3 hours later. This is a map of the restoration zone

If you are experiencing an outage you can contact the contact the company at 1-800-388-9881.

The post Overnight power outage in portions of Peyton and Calhan appeared first on KRDO .