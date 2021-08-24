Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peyton, CO

Overnight power outage in portions of Peyton and Calhan

By Aubry Tucker
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7LGW_0bbAoi1t00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Some parts of Peyton and Calhan experiences power outages over night near Hwy 24. According to the Mountain View Electric Association the power went out around 9:30 Monday night.

The energy company tweeted that power had been restored about 3 hours later. This is a map of the restoration zone

If you are experiencing an outage you can contact the contact the company at 1-800-388-9881.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJSm5_0bbAoi1t00

The post Overnight power outage in portions of Peyton and Calhan appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Peyton, CO
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
City
Calhan, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Energy Company#Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at 2 N. Cascade Ave. At the scene, crews found a fire sprinkler had been activated. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2 N Cascade Ave. Crews were dispatched to an automatic alarm sounding and found a fire sprinkler that had The post Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The cost of rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs. According to a report by Apartment List, rent in the Pikes Peak area increased 2% month-over-month. As of August, Colorado Springs ranks #52 among the nation's largest cities. However, data shows rent is increasing throughout the nation's 100 largest cities. The post Rent continues to rise in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Masks required at Pueblo County libraries

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- All Pueblo City-County Library District locations began requiring patrons and staff to wear masks at all times inside library buildings, regardless of vaccination status. This went into effect Wednesday, September 1. Library officials say the measure will keep the environment safe from the spread of COVID-19 amid a concerning spike in The post Masks required at Pueblo County libraries appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Change in location for Pikes Peak United Way food distribution

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is modifying food distributions with Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado. Food distribution will still take place on the first and third Thursday of every month and the second Saturday of every month, but the locations are changing. Thursday food distributions will be at The post Change in location for Pikes Peak United Way food distribution appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man pushes for Pikes Peak to become a national park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- What stands out about Jim Strub isn't that he's 92 years old; it's the bold vision he has for the future of America's Mountain. FACEBOOK Strub heads a group that is preparing a proposal for the National Park Service to make Pikes Peak a national park. He was unavailable for The post Colorado Springs man pushes for Pikes Peak to become a national park appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

The state of Parkview Medical Center after Pueblo mask mandates issued

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- This week, two mask mandates were issued for Pueblo County by the Department of Health of Environment, one for city buildings and one for schools. Randy Evetts, Pueblo County Health Director, said the state of the hospitals played a part in the decision surrounding mask mandates. KRDO spoke with Parkview Medical The post The state of Parkview Medical Center after Pueblo mask mandates issued appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Hurricane Ida evacuees could be coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City Councilman Richard Skorman said Monday that plans are being discussed by individuals and local organizations to help some of the evacuees from Hurricane Ida near New Orleans. ABC A similar effort was conducted with evacuees of Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago this week. Skorman said that specifics and an The post Hurricane Ida evacuees could be coming to Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Peyton, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Shelter-in-place for Peyton neighborhood

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent out a shelter-in-place for residents in Peyton. According to the sheriff's office, there was an incident in the 17000 block of Gollihar Ct. Residents in the area. An alert went out to residents at 7:05 p.m., telling them to secure their homes The post Shelter-in-place for Peyton neighborhood appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along Galley Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 4500 block of Galley Rd. Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was initially reported at 3:24 p.m. Officers say two people were injured, they were both taken to a hospital. Police are unsure of the extent of their injuries. As of The post Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting along Galley Road appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

New CMAS data shows district-level performance in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Department of Education has released data showing how each school district performed in the state's standardized tests, the Colorado Measures of Academic Success. We reported in August when the statewide data was released, showing a large drop in participation rates across the state. CDE said students were only The post New CMAS data shows district-level performance in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Classes canceled again for Pueblo District 70 school due to air conditioning issues

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the third day, Pueblo County School District 70 was forced to close Desert Sage Elementary due to an air conditioning issue. On Monday, Desert Sage and Prairie Winds elementary schools dismissed students early due to HVAC and air conditioning issues. Both schools were closed Tuesday. Now, the district says The post Classes canceled again for Pueblo District 70 school due to air conditioning issues appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Gas prices unchanged in Colorado Springs area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ahead of Labor Day Weekend, data shows Colorado Springs gas prices remain unchanged. According to GasBuddy, prices remained the same within the past week, averaging $3.61 per gallon. That's nearly 10 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than in 2020. However, gas prices in Colorado The post Gas prices unchanged in Colorado Springs area appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

719 Food Truck Fest raising money for Police Foundation of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The 719 Food Truck Fest launched one year ago with weekly gatherings in the parking lot of the Colorado Springs Baptist Church. "Kind of the middle of COVID we needed a place to go. We need a place to bring the community back together and we started this on Wednesdays and The post 719 Food Truck Fest raising money for Police Foundation of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Fremont County, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fremont County leaders frustrated with unexpected cancellation of mobile vaccine clinic

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fremont County officials are frustrated with what they describe as a lack of clear communication from state health leaders amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) canceled a mobile vaccination clinic that was originally supposed to be in Fremont County from August 31 to The post Fremont County leaders frustrated with unexpected cancellation of mobile vaccine clinic appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado firefighters activated for Hurricane Ida help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) traveled to Louisiana on Saturday, August 28. Five firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are part of this deployment. According to CSFD, they have arrived safely in Louisiana and are standing by. In total, CO-TF1 is a team of 45 members, from 14 different The post Southern Colorado firefighters activated for Hurricane Ida help appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Rush

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman died following a single-vehicle crash near Rush. Monday at 6:19 p.m., Colorado State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash on Holtwood Rd. south of Big Springs Rd. The reporting party said they came across the crash after it happened, and the driver was unresponsive. The on-scene The post Colorado Springs woman dies in single-vehicle crash near Rush appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Community remembers those who died of overdoses after record deadly year in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Last year, the number of people dying from an overdose hit an all-time record in Colorado and on Tuesday, nonprofits and people in our community came together to remember those who have lost their lives as part of National Overdose Awareness Day. In 2020, there were 1,512 overdose deaths statewide The post Community remembers those who died of overdoses after record deadly year in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hundreds of Pueblo parents and community members gathered outside the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment building Tuesday to protest a mask mandate in schools. Friday, the PCDPHE issued a Public Health Order requiring all individuals ages two and up to wear facial coverings while inside at all grade schools, childcare The post Pueblo parents hold protest over county-wide school mask mandate appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Out-of-state patients admitted in Colorado hospitals amid surge of COVID cases

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates has learned Colorado Springs hospitals are taking a small number of patients from out-of-state as COVID-19 cases continue to surge. "Colorado is feeling the strain of not only the rest of the country but also strain within our own region on those increasing COVID numbers," UCHealth Chief Medical The post Out-of-state patients admitted in Colorado hospitals amid surge of COVID cases appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Falcon School District 49 has suspended in-person learning for two schools following one COVID-19 outbreak and one suspected outbreak. Monday, D49 suspended in-person learning for Patriot High School in Peyton due to "multiple infectious diseases present in the community, and a shortage of available guest teachers." Since the closure, the The post District 49 suspends in person learning at 2 high schools due to COVID-19 outbreak investigations appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy