Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Leslie Odom Jr. Talks Wells Fargo ‘We Made A Way’ Campaign for Diverse Small Business Owners

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has shut the doors of millions of small businesses around the world while leaving countless others struggling to stay alive. As more small businesses work to overcome the ongoing challenges working against them, the experiences of resilience are stories worth telling. In an effort to help push the...

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Leslie Odom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Owner#Wells Fargo#Black Enterprise#Bowstring Studios#Diptongo Media Group#Pogi Studios#Gibson School Of Music#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
MusicEssence

Leslie Odom, Jr. Teams Up With Wells Fargo To Highlight Resilient Black Entrepreneurs That 'Made A Way'

Well Fargo’s summer short film series, ‘We Made A Way’ features the 'One Night' In Miami actor. When Wells Fargo approached Leslie Odom, Jr. to help them raise awareness around their mission to support Black businesses, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning entertainer said he wasn’t sure exactly why they chose him to partner up with. However, he knew exactly why he wanted to team up with them.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Announces #CIROCStands to Spotlight Black-Owned Businesses Year-Round

Sean “Diddy” Combs announced the latest CIROC campaign which will amplify stories of Black-owned businesses and their founders. The #CIROCStands initiative promotes Black-owned businesses and will support Black excellence and achievement with their newest campaign, #CIROCStands for Black Businesses. This particular campaign will start in Diddy’s home state, New York where CÎROC will amplify the stories and successes of three local businesses and their owners. The brand will showcase these businesses with national exposure as well as providing mentorship from renowned CÎROC Black Executive partners. Although Black Business Month has ended, this initiative will give recognition of Black entrepreneurship throughout the year.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

The world of Black reality television is slowly evolving, thanks to people like Issa Rae, who called it from the beginning. Perhaps the only woman to have cracked the code and raised the bar tremendously is Mona Scott Young of the Love & HipHop franchise. The story of Mona Scott Young’s domination of this area of television begins with that of rapper Jim Jones and dates all the way back to 2006. Jones was to shoot a reality show dubbed Keeping Up with the Joneses, alongside his long-term girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Soon enough, Jones’ then-manager Yandy Smith presented the idea to Young, who further developed it to include cast members close to the couple. Thanks to the genius of Young’s camp, Love & HipHop grew from New York and bore shows with the same name in Atlanta, Miami, and Hollywood. The success of the franchise has seen cast members catapult into the limelight, launch businesses and record massive sales.
Los Angeles, CAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Beyond the 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles,' Tylynn Burns wants a legacy of her own

Tylynn Burns, one of the stars of Issa Rae's "Sweet Life: Los Angeles," is born and raised in the City of Angels. And at 26 years old, she is intent on creating her own legacy — and giving back to her family, particularly her father, who has been incarcerated since she was 4 months old. "Generational wealth is just not really a thing that much in the Black community," Burns said in an ...
Weight LossBlack Enterprise

Loretta Devine On ‘Waiting to Exhale,’ Recalls Gregory Hines Urging Her to ‘Lose Weight’ and Whitney Houston’s Incessant Singing On Set

The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. Season 4 kicks off with Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a...
MusicPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dolly Parton Added to Forbes’ List of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Dolly Parton has yet another accolade under her belt, as Forbes magazine has recently named her as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women for their 2021 edition. Parton has proven that even during tough economic times, she’s an enterprising woman, recently dropping $500 million into her Dollywood resort and also introducing her own fragrance. Both of these ventures are in addition to her continuing career in the entertainment industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: How LL Cool J Was Able to Get a Massive Music Artist to Guest Star in Season 12

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J is one of the most famous hip-hop stars in history. And earlier this year, he talked another musician into appearing on the series. Did you see the March episode with Offset? The rapper is part of the hip hop group Migos, along with his cousins Quavo and Takeoff. And Offset made his network acting debut in the NCIS: Los Angeles episode called Alsiyadun, which ran March 1.
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Annie Live!: Celina Smith Lands Title Role in NBC's Holiday Musical

NBC has found its Little Orphan Annie: 12-year-old Celina Smith will headline the network’s forthcoming musical event Annie Live!, it was announced Tuesday. Smith — who is best known for her supporting role as Rebecca Wilson on Tyler Perry’s Nickelodeon sitcom Young Dylan — won the role after a nationwide search. She previously played Young Nala in the national touring company of The Lion King. She joins an all-star cast that includes Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) as Sir Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, Taraji P. Henson (Empire) as Miss Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger (The Masked Singer) as Grace, and Tituss Burgess...
TV & Videosblackfilm.com

Keith David Cast As Narrator for Season 2 of HBO Max Original ‘LOVE LIFE’

Keith David has been cast as the narrator for season two of the Max Original LOVE LIFE, a romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Season two focuses on “Marcus Watkins” (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The new season is currently in production in New York.
TV Showsimdb.com

How Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rapport With ‘Black-ish’ Co-Star Anthony Anderson Helped Her Overcome Covid Shooting Fears

This story about Tracee Ellis Ross first appeared in the Down to the Wire issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. By the time its sixth season was coming to a close, ABC’s “black-ish” was a smooth machine. One of the few broadcast TV shows still able to capture the zeitgeist in the streaming era, the show had more than a dozen Emmy nominations to its name and was being hailed as one of the most relevant and casually incisive series on television. The cast and crew knew the job inside and out. “The experience has been good from the beginning, but it’s only gotten better,” said star Tracee Ellis Ross, up for her fifth Emmy this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Glynn Turman: Aretha Franklin's Ex-Husband is an Emmy Winner and Rodeo Champion

Glynn Turman is a man who has worn many hats over the years. Not only is he an Emmy-winning actor, but a renowned rodeo champion and real-life cowboy. Hailing from New York, Turman settled down at his IX Winds ranch in California decades ago to live life as a cowboy and raise his children in the peace of the country. He's even been talk of the town lately as the face of Beyoncé's latest Ivy Park collection, Rodeo. Not to mention, he had a personal relationship with the one and only Aretha Franklin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy