New Unity study shows just how toxic online gaming can be
Game development platform Unity has released a new study on online behavior in video games, and its findings paint a particularly grim picture of the gaming community's propensity for toxicity. The study found that seven out of 10 players say they've experienced some form of toxic behavior, described as "sexual harassment, hate speech, threats of violence, doxing" and other abusive chat or insulting voice activity.www.protocol.com
