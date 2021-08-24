Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Unity study shows just how toxic online gaming can be

By Nick Statt
protocol.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame development platform Unity has released a new study on online behavior in video games, and its findings paint a particularly grim picture of the gaming community's propensity for toxicity. The study found that seven out of 10 players say they've experienced some form of toxic behavior, described as "sexual harassment, hate speech, threats of violence, doxing" and other abusive chat or insulting voice activity.

www.protocol.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Games#New Unity#Toxicity#Video Game#The Harris Poll#Oto#European#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Stay Secure When Gaming Online

Online gaming is a global phenomenon—but it's not all fun and games. Many hackers prey on unsuspecting gamers and use phishing or other methods to inject malware into their computers. However, there are a few basic steps you can take to prevent this from ever happening to you. So how...
GamblingIFLScience

China Looks To Cut Kids' Online Gaming To Just One Hour On Weekends

China is making moves to restrict the amount of time kids can spend playing online video games in a bid to curb online gaming addiction among minors. Online game providers, like Tencent and NetEase, will only be allowed to offer one-hour services to children between 8 pm and 9 pm on Fridays, weekends, and official holidays, according to the document published by China's National Press and Publication Administration, reported by news agency Xinhua. The new measure will also require all users to sign in with their real names rather than online avatars.
Mental Healthreadwrite.com

Just How Important Is Color When Making Online Content?

Color is something we all experience every day. We notice its beauty in everything from flowers to art. It sets the mood in our most commonly trafficked rooms and offices. It even dictates our behavior in many cases – especially in applications like traffic lights. Depending on who you talk...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

What Does It Take To Be a Solo Games Developer?

While it might seem unusual these days, the idea of one person developing a video game by themselves is nothing new. In fact, the first video game of all time, a simulation of the board game draughts, was created by the computer scientist Christopher Strachey working alone in his spare time. Nor is it uncommon for such titles to receive commercial success; two of the best-selling video games of all time – Minecraft and Tetris – both owe their existence to a single creator. Solo video game development is a practice that has a long history.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

After a flood of 'hate-raiding', Twitch responds to calls to do more for marginalized streamers

As if Twitch chat wasn't bad enough already, in the last year or so it's been rendered even worse by what's called 'hate-raiding', which is when a streamer's chat is invaded by a group of users all spamming the same hateful messages. They might call for gay people to be publicly executed, or declare that a channel belongs to the KKK. That last one was directed at a streamer called Rek It Raven, who then asked for Twitch to provide better tools to combat hate-raiding and other attacks on marginalized streamers with the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter. In response, streamers who used the hashtag were targeted for another round of hate-raids, #TwitchDoBetter repeated back at them along with reams of insults or just the N-word repeated over and over.
gamesindustry.biz

Twitch promises more action over 'hate raids' against marginalised streamers

Twitch has pledged to do more when it comes to tackling harassment targeting at marginalised content creators streaming via its website. In a Twitter thread, the company responded to complaints over "botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment" and detailed steps it is taking to prevent this. The team...
Video GamesIGN

Twitch Responds to the #TwitchDoBetter Trending Hashtag

Twitch has responded to the #TwitchDoBetter social media campaign, which is being used to ask the streaming service to better protect its marginalized streamers from "hate-raiding" and other examples of hate speech being made against them on the platform. Twitch recently acknowledged the issues surrounding harassment targeted toward its marginalized...
InternetThe Verge

Do we see others online as human?

I’ve often wondered if part of the reason that there is so much venom spewed on Twitter and other social media is that it’s difficult to actually recognize pieces of text on a screen as being from real, feeling human beings. I was nudged into this thought by a recent...
Internetidropnews.com

Is Social Media Toxic? Study Reveals Why Some People Are So Angry Online

Do you get angry while scrolling through Twitter or catching up on Facebook? You are not alone. A recent study by a Yale University research team suggests social media is conditioning us to express moral outrage when we are online. Not surprisingly, this outrage is especially prevalent in political conversations.
EducationPosted by
SlashGear

Yale study finds social media ‘likes’ train users to act outraged

A new study from Yale University has found that common social media features like “sharing” and “likes” are unintentionally training users to act outraged online, the reason being that other users are more likely to engage with posts that are more extreme. Users who like and share these posts have the side effect of teaching the person they “liked” to keep posting similar materials.
HobbiesPWMania

The Support of Artificial Intelligence in Online Casinos

Ever heard of the term ‘emerging technology’? If you have, congratulations! If you haven’t yet heard of it, in its simplest explanation, emerging technologies are described as a “new technology”. It also refers to an existing type of technology that is being enhanced to fit modern-day requirements. It could differ when used in different sectors, however, the underlying idea is making the old new.
Behind Viral Videosjournalistpr.com

What Does Glizzy Mean on TikTok? Slang Word Explained!

Slang words have been used throughout history, however, it appears that there are currently more than ever due to the increased usage of the internet. New slang phrases appear to be sprouting up left, right, and centre online as social media platforms such as TikTok gain popularity. The term “Glizzy”...
EducationFast Company

Yale researchers say social media’s outrage machine has the biggest influence on moderate groups

No, you’re not imaging things: Social media is getting more extreme—and there’s a scientific reason for that. A new study out of Yale University suggests the reason that your Facebook and Twitter feeds are now laden with scathing political diatribes and lengthy personal commentary is because we’ve been subtly trained to post those, through a system of rewards powered by “likes” and “shares.” Simply put, because content with “expressions of moral outrage” is more popular, we publish more of it.
Posted by
Ayooluwa Adeleke

The truth about Artificial Intelligence No one Talks About!

In recent times, it is no longer news to affirm that the day and age is on the brink of increasingly intense Artificial Intelligence. So, if you are reading this and have never come across the term AI, it is either of two things. You are either not as exposed or enlightened as you think or you have chosen not be abreast of the tides. If I were you, I’d move my mountain of ignorance and take the time to read a little further.

Comments / 0

Community Policy