Team17 Snaps Up 'Broken Roads', An Isometric Turn-Based RPG Headed To Switch

I’ve never been able to just jump into a game and just choose the play style or class that sounds the most fun. I always second-guess myself and get an itch to try something different. All class-based games present this kind of problem for me. MMOs typically require players to start over each time they want to try a different play style, adding restrictions that only further increase my analysis paralysis. But Final Fantasy 14 feels like it’s built for fiddly, indecisive players like me.