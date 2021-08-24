Cancel
Team17 Snaps Up 'Broken Roads', An Isometric Turn-Based RPG Headed To Switch

By Ryan Craddock
Nintendo Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam17 has revealed that it has teamed up with Australian developer Drop Bear Bytes to release Broken Roads on Steam and consoles in 2022. Originally revealed back in October 2019, Broken Roads is an "original and narrative-rich, isometric, turn-based role-playing game set in an unforgiving, post-apocalyptic Western Australia." We haven't heard all that much about it since then, but this new publishing deal has resulted in a brand new trailer, shared by Team17 on YouTube (watch above).

